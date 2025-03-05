The Untold Truth Of Bayou Billionaires

In January 2012, America met the Dowdens, a middle-class-turned-wealthy family based in Shreveport, Louisiana, through their CMT show, "Bayou Billionaires." Led by patriarch Gerald Dowden, the family came into unexpected wealth when a gas company drilled natural gas wells on their 80-acre property atop the Haynesville Shale. Gerald explained on the "Bayou Billionaires" trailer, "The gas company [came] in here [and] said 'Hey, we're going to put a gas well back here on your place.' We didn't much care for it at the time, but it ended up where it sure did pay off, pay out."

For two seasons, reality television lovers got hooked as Gerald, his wife, Kitten Dowden, their four children, eight grandchildren and father-in-law, invested and spent their money lavishly. They sought to join other southern elites by showing interest in the local country club, had enough money to plough into a taekwondo school for Thomas Dowden, the youngest of their sons, and even began producing their own Kung Fu film, "Shreveport Samarai."

Although some facts about the Dowdens were in plain sight, others remained untold. From how much money they actually made to their legal wars with the gas company to the secret behind Gerald and Kitten's long-lasting marriage, keep scrolling for facts about the intriguing family.