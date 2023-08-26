How Reality TV's Biggest Stars Spend Their Millions

One of the more outlandish reality TV splurges comes from none other than one of the original villains of the genre, Spencer Pratt. The star, who gained fame on MTV's "The Hills" in the '00s, frequently talks about his time in the spotlight, even revealing that he made up to $175,000 per episode at the height of the show's popularity. And though he hasn't been on our small screens in quite some time, he was candid about how he spent that chunk of change back in 2018 while speaking to CNBC.

Pratt shared, "It's really easy to spend millions of dollars if you're not careful and you think it's easy to keep making millions of dollars. The money was just coming so fast and so easy that my ego led me to believe that, 'Oh, this is my life forever.'" Since he assumed the money would keep rolling in, some of the wildest items he purchased included wines that cost $4,000 per bottle, and enough crystals to amount to around $1 million. Fortunately, Pratt revealed to the outlet that his wife and fellow reality star Heidi Montag eventually stepped in to budget their money, revealing, "I love to spend money, and she loves to not spend money. If we had her as the accountant back in the day, we would have $20 million in the bank account right now."