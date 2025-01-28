Reality TV Celebs Who Became OnlyFans Stars
Reality television has long been a way for people to gain fame. Many have gone on to have wider careers in movies, television, and elsewhere, making reality TV a viable career for those who don't mind putting their lives on display. Still, once their time in the sun sets, many reality TV celebs attempt to cling to fame in a variety of ways, including using OnlyFans.
OnlyFans started in 2016, and for a few years, it was relegated to the darker parts of the internet. Then, the world underwent a pandemic, forcing people inside and away from their primary sources of income. Many turned to the platform to engage with their fans and to show a more risqué side of their lives. This is true of many mainstream celebrities who've turned to OnlyFans in recent years.
Others who followed suit were reality TV celebs, and a good number of them make an incredible amount of money posting content. Even for those whose pages lack any adult content, OnlyFans offers a way for people to earn cash and keep their careers going. The site features a plethora of people who became famous on reality TV, and here are some of the biggest.
Lauren Goodger used her reality TV fame to launch her OnlyFans
Lauren Goodger is a reality TV veteran, having appeared on multiple programs over the years. She first came to the public's attention via "The Only Way Is Essex" in 2010 as one of the original cast members. From there, she found her way onto "Dancing on Ice" and "Celebrity Big Brother," earning plenty of cash posing for magazine covers and via other modeling means.
Goodger has nearly 950K followers on Instagram, and she joined OnlyFans, where she has close to 21,000 followers. Goodger posts photos and videos, but according to the reality star, she only uses the platform to help herself financially. In September 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Goodger lives what she calls a "basic" life after previously receiving over $30,000 for magazine cover photoshoots.
Goodger's OnlyFans content consists of lingerie pics, for which she charges a monthly fee of $50. While she no longer commands the same level of interest from larger platforms and publishers, it's still unclear how much she makes now, but initially, Goodger pulled in around $36,000 per month on OnlyFans.
Safaree Samuels makes a killing on the platform
Safaree Samuels has been in the public eye for decades, beginning as the hype man for the rap group Hoodstars, which included his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. In 2016, he jumped over to reality TV as a cast member on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," and that was just the beginning. He continued on the series' many spinoffs, including those based in New York, Atlanta, and Miami.
Samuels is the only cast member to appear on all four "Love & Hip Hop" series, so he's fully invested in reality TV. Samuels is also all about OnlyFans, having joined the site in 2020 with a subscription amount of $50, posting explicit content with his wife, Erica Mena. Samuels took flack for opening his account, but lashed out on Instagram, claiming he made six figures in two weeks.
This was during the quarantine from COVID-19, and many celebrities like Samuels hopped on the OnlyFans bandwagon. That said, it appears he may have closed his account, as he no longer lists it on his Linktree, so he may have moved on to less risqué means of making money despite making a reported $1.91 million per month at one time.
Megan Barton-Hanson made nearly $1 million per month on OnlyFans
Megan Barton-Hanson is primarily known for her appearances in "Love Island," "Dancing on Ice," "Celebs Go Dating," and more. Prior to 2018, Barton-Hanson joined OnlyFans, where she's made a large amount of cash over the years but hasn't always kept her account active.
She took down her OnlyFans prior to joining the cast of "Love Island" but eventually returned in 2020, where she now boasts over 222,000 followers. Barton-Hanson is active on the platform, where she posts various photos and videos of explicit content, charging $24.99 per month. By 2021, Barton-Hanson was the ninth-highest earner on the South China Morning Post's OnlyFans Rich List, which estimated her monthly earnings to be $1.06 million.
Barton-Hanson's presence on the platform has cost her several work opportunities, revealing on the "Private Parts Podcast" that the "Love Island" producers compelled her to leave OnlyFans. She said, "I've lost countless jobs because I've signed up to OnlyFans again. Like, when I went on 'Love Island,' I had it before then — before it was like a big thing" (via the Daily Mail).
90 Day Fiance alum Syngin Colchester has an OnlyFans
Syngin Colchester broke into the reality TV world through "90 Day Fiancé," where he dated and broke up with Tania Maduro. He wasn't her intended partner, but the couple met during filming and fell in and then out of love on the show, establishing Colchester's new career. Their split was confirmed when Colchester popped up on "90 Day: The Single Life."
Colchester has appeared on eight "90 Day" series, ending his time in the reality TV sun on "90 Day Diaries" in 2024. Colchester made headlines when he posted a nude, since-deleted picture of himself on his Instagram. He did this to tout his newly opened OnlyFans, explaining he would give a 20% discount to his first 40 subscribers.
As you can imagine, this went over well with some, while others decried his move to the platform, which is often associated with female creators. In any case, Colchester launched his OnlyFans and maintains it for his 650 followers. Since opening it, Colchester has posted a dozen videos and over 80 pictures with a bio explaining that you can see him nude in pictures and videos, speak directly with him in chats, and more.
Love Island's Katie Salmon kept herself busy on the platform
Katie Salmon started her professional career as an actor, appearing in "More Than Nylons" in 2013. By 2016, she rose to reality TV fame as a cast member on "Love Island," where she remained for ten episodes. After that, she popped up in two productions, "Skin Tight Glamour" and "Hayley's Secrets," but has otherwise been working primarily as an OnlyFans model.
At least, she did for a time, maintaining both a free and a paid account, but this all changed in January 2024. Salmon had several tumultuous relationships since becoming a public figure via "Love Island." In September 2022, she split from her then-fiancé Harry, only six months after the birth of their child. Two years later, she changed her life completely, becoming a born-again Christian.
When this happened, Salmon deleted her OnlyFans accounts and has shown no indication of changing that decision anytime soon. These days, she spends most of her time with her new boyfriend, businessman Joe Rossi. Salmon has also spoken out against the sex industry in a post, where she explained her history and how she felt trapped in a cycle but is now free.
Trace Lehnhoff is empowered by OnlyFans
Trace Lehnhoff is a bit of a rookie when it comes to participating in reality TV, having appeared in only one show. He showed up for 25 episodes of "Flipping Out," and while he was great on the program, it's fair to say many of his viewers flipped out over the objectively handsome interior designer. Lehnhoff joined OnlyFans in September 2023, and he's taken some flak for using the platform.
In a New Year's Day Q&A on Instagram, he called out anyone who judged him for his adult content as being "closed-minded." Lehnhoff praised OnlyFans for giving him financial freedom, which he also described as "exciting and empowering" (via the Daily Mail). In the Q&A, it was clear that Lehnhoff enjoys using the platform for a variety of reasons, explaining the following:
"I didn't anticipate the community there. Walls come down, and people tend to speak more freely. I chat directly with all of my 'fans.' I've learned so much from so many." It's unclear how much Lehnhoff has earned on OnlyFans, but he's posted more than 480 pics and has over 130,000 likes, so he's probably doing well with his $14 per month subscription.
Mishel Karen is one of Australia's biggest OnlyFans creators
Mishel Karen landed in the public eye by joining the cast of "Married at First Sight." Before jumping to reality TV, Karen worked in the health and wellness industry for 30 years, explaining on her website that she's "A naturopath and educator," having "dedicated years of study and vocation in the fields of naturopathy, health, pharmaceuticals, energy, healing, mindset, and education."
Outside of her typical work, Karen joined OnlyFans, where she quickly became one of Australia's biggest earners. In 2022, Karen told Daily Mail Australia that she earned as much as $50,000 in one month on the platform, though it ranges down to $7,000. Unlike many others on the site, Karen didn't initially post explicit content, instead focusing on her life, explaining the following:
"I do an insight into my life, and that's what you pay for, and my life's maybe not that exciting." That said, she's filmed plenty of explicit content and has sold her used underwear to fans. As of 2025, Karen's OnlyFans is defunct. These days, Karen is a life journey coach, charging A$293 for an initial consultation and A$55 for stress support sessions.
Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee enjoys posting on the platform
Dr. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee found fame via "Love Is Blind" in 2022, where he became the series villain, a title he initially disliked but came to embrace. His villainy was on full display throughout his appearances, which ultimately pushed the "Love Is Blind" star to issue a long-overdue apology to his ex following the show's reunion.
After that, he appeared on "House of Villains," so Chatterjee is no stranger to reality TV. He earned his title as the "Puppy Doc" working as a veterinarian, but he also works as a loan officer for Union Home Mortgage Corp. in Miami, Florida. Chatterjee joined OnlyFans in 2022, and he's relatively active on the platform. He boasts just over 1,400 followers and his account is free for anyone who wants to join.
In a since-deleted March 2022 video posted on Instagram, Chatterjee clarified, explaining, "Please don't assume this will be all adult material. The platform is actually quite amazing and known for A LOT more than what you think. That being said, I consider myself both body and sex-positive, so there will definitely be interesting content and guests featured" (via The Blast).
Hannah Elizabeth went from Love Island to OnlyFans
Hannah Elizabeth got into the reality TV game after a successful career as a model, beauty queen, and Playboy Bunny. She was the runner-up in the first season of U.K.'s "Love Island," and she later returned for "Love Island: All-Stars." Her return came nine years after her first appearance, and she kept herself busy in the intervening years as a popular OnlyFans contributor.
Notably, Elizabeth wasn't made to close her OnlyFans when she returned for "All-Stars," which makes her unique among her fellow cast members. She was made to halt posting while in the Villa but maintained her account throughout her appearances on the 2024 series. In terms of her OnlyFans these days, Elizabeth has plenty of followers, but she doesn't charge for subscribing.
That's not entirely unusual, as the former Playboy model posts all kinds of adult content, some of which is locked behind a paywall. Since opening her account, as of January 2025, Elizabeth has posted over 1,700 pictures and nearly 200 videos, and she boasts 89,000 subscribers while remaining incredibly active on the platform. It's unclear how much she makes, but it's likely in the thousands per month.
Harry Jowsey went from Too Hot to Handle to OnlyFans
Harry Jowsey was a winner of "Heartbreak Island" season one, so he came out of the gate running in terms of reality TV. Since then, he's appeared in "Too Hot to Handle," "Match Me If You Can," "Dancing with the Stars," and several other series. He's been working steadily since becoming a reality TV celebrity, and Jowsey's dating history has included several prominent women over the years.
In February 2021, Jowsey launched his OnlyFans, posting pics on Instagram to entice as many of his 4.4 million followers as possible to check him out on the platform. It worked because Jowsey boasts over 315,000 followers on OnlyFans, where he's posted thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos. Despite his plethora of pics and other content, Jowsey doesn't charge his subscribers.
That's because his page offers a taste of what's locked behind a paywall. While you can access his page and check out plenty of content, the racy stuff can only be seen by paying. This is something many contributors on the platform do, and it works for Jowsey, who claims to have made $100,000 per month, amounting to $3 million overall.
Ampika Pickston launched a successful OnlyFans in 2020
Ampika Pickston rose to international fame following a modeling career when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Cheshire" in 2015. She remained on the series until 2017 and also appeared in a variety of shows throughout her career as a reality TV celeb. Outside of her TV appearances, Pickston is a successful businesswoman, having founded her own successful cosmetics training business, Ampika's Aesthetics.
In 2020, Pickston joined OnlyFans after her friend, who worked in the adult industry, encouraged her to post racy content for her many fans. She launched with a subscription fee of $19.99 and only 20 images. Upon establishing her page, she told the Daily Star about a bunch of odd requests she's gotten over the years, including refusing $3,650 for an intimate dinner with a fan.
Pickston further explained, "I said no to that and turned down lots of other things — I don't mind flashing a bit of skin, but I refuse to go fully nude." It's unclear how successful Pickston's OnlyFans account was, and it seems she no longer maintains it, as it's not included in her Linktree, Instagram, or other social media accounts.
Pete Hunziker jumped ship from Below Deck Mediterranean to OnlyFans
Pete Hunziker made a name for himself on "Below Deck Mediterranean," where he remained for 20 episodes. Hunziker was fired from "Below Deck" after he shared an offensive post the Daily Mail called "shocking racist and sexual imagery." Bravo cut ties with him after that, and he hasn't appeared in any other reality TV shows since leaving "Below Deck Mediterranean" in 2020.
Eventually, Hunziker apologized, but by that point, he'd crossed a line Bravo was unwilling to overlook. Outside of his brief foray into reality TV, Hunziker maintains an OnlyFans account with over 24,000 followers. He's posted over 200 pictures and more than a dozen videos since opening his account, for which he charges a subscription fee of $12.99 per month.
It's unclear how much money Hunziker has made on the platform, where his bio indicates it's his page that he manages. He engages with his fans directly and likely makes enough cash to keep it active. He also includes his Amazon wish list, which has a variety of interesting items he'd love for his fans to purchase for him, though it's unclear how successful he is in this endeavor.
Larissa Santos Lima went from 90 Day Fiance to OnlyFans
Larissa Santos Lima found fame as a model in Brazil and then through her appearances on numerous reality TV shows. She first appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," which was followed by the series' spinoff, "Happily Ever After?" After that, she dropped in for "90 Day Diaries" and "Love Games" before appearing in four episodes of "House of Villains" in 2024.
In June 2020, Lima launched an OnlyFans account, and it appears to be thriving. She charges her subscribers $20 per month and includes a variety of adult-oriented content. Since launching her page, she's posted nearly 600 images and over 130 videos for her 6,500 followers. Lima doesn't limit herself to that one platform and maintains Privacy, Cameo, and other pages.
It's unclear how much money Lima makes on these platforms, though ScreenRant revealed she's raked in over $27,000 on Cameo. In terms of her OnlyFans, it's unclear how much she makes these days. Still, seeing as she ended her marriage with less than $40 and is estimated to have a net worth of $500,000, she's doing well for herself.
The Boulet Brother's Dragula's Dahli is popular on OnlyFans
The Dahli was crowned "The World's Next Drag Supermonster" in season four of "The Boulet Brother's Dragula," and they rose to fame and fortune as one of the next great drag entertainers. The Dahli, then known by only the mononym Dahli, launched their reality TV career in 2020, where they received criticism for their unique drag style.
At the time, The Dahli responded, telling Digital Spy, "Because of the kind of drag that I do, not gender specific, I'm nonbinary, you have to make yourself recognizable through every challenge ... If people were hung up on the way that I have a mustache or my signature drag makeup, I'm just gonna need them to match that energy for other drag people who have a signature face."
The Dahli does indeed have a signature face, as is evident on their Instagram and TikTok. The Dahli also maintains an OnlyFans consisting of adult content of uncensored photos and videos for their more than 10,000 followers. They charge a subscription fee of $12 per month, though it's unclear how much money this has brought in for the talented performer.