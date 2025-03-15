The Tragedy Of Dan Rather Gets Sadder And Sadder

Dan Rather was one and the same with CBS for 44 years — and even longer. Even though he left in 2006, his name continues to be associated with the network that made him a household name. "Dan Rather, CBS News, became sorta all part of my name, a part of my identity," he said during a 2024 "CBS This Morning" interview. Now in his 90s, Rather has written his name among America's journalism greats. He experienced similar success in his personal life, having been lucky enough to cultivate a nearly 70-year marriage.

But not everything was perfect — far from it. Rather has faced a fair amount of adversity, starting at a young age. The seed for his journalistic passion was planted during childhood when he faced a health tragedy. While he went on to report on some of the 20th century's biggest stories, including the JFK assassination, the Watergate scandal, and the controversial Vietnam War, his work forced him to confront his own mortality and even his duties as a journalist.

However, Rather's stellar career as a CBS reporter and news anchor came crashing down during one of the 21st century's biggest journalism scandals. While Rather left CBS amid controversy and conflict, he always held a special place in his heart for his former employer. "I miss CBS. I've missed it since the day I left there," he said in the CBS interview. Rather accomplished more than most in his life, but the journey was no walk in the park.