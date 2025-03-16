Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Put Her Killer Legs On Full Display

Elin Nordegren is usually quite modest in her fashion choices — save for a couple of times she decided to flaunt her killer legs. For context, Nordegren, who was married to Tiger Woods for over half a decade and welcomed two of his children, briefly worked as a model, but she feels calling herself a model at present is pushing it. "I did some modeling when I was younger. I was never very successful at it, and I didn't intend to pursue it," she explained to People in 2010. "It is flattering to be called a model, but I hardly think a few shoots in my teenage years make me a model." She continued, "'Swimsuit model and nanny' isn't accurate today, but they are things that I have done. They were both great experiences."

Nordegren's hesitation to claim "model" as one of her titles could explain her casual style. While the mom has occasionally been spotted sporting her figure in bikinis on the beach, her day-to-day style is much more understated, so it's possible that fashion isn't at the top of her priorities. For example, Nordegren's simple, comfortable wardrobe was highlighted by People way back in 2007, when she was pregnant with her first child. But her maternity wardrobe isn't the only proof that she's really not the flaunting type.

Nordegren showed up at New York Fashion Week 2011 wearing a fashionable yet forgettable denim two-piece look consisting of shorts, a jacket, and a leopard-print clutch that, to be fair, did show off a little leg. But the look didn't compare to her Kentucky Derby outfit that finally put her killer legs on display once and for all.