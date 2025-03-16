Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Put Her Killer Legs On Full Display
Elin Nordegren is usually quite modest in her fashion choices — save for a couple of times she decided to flaunt her killer legs. For context, Nordegren, who was married to Tiger Woods for over half a decade and welcomed two of his children, briefly worked as a model, but she feels calling herself a model at present is pushing it. "I did some modeling when I was younger. I was never very successful at it, and I didn't intend to pursue it," she explained to People in 2010. "It is flattering to be called a model, but I hardly think a few shoots in my teenage years make me a model." She continued, "'Swimsuit model and nanny' isn't accurate today, but they are things that I have done. They were both great experiences."
Nordegren's hesitation to claim "model" as one of her titles could explain her casual style. While the mom has occasionally been spotted sporting her figure in bikinis on the beach, her day-to-day style is much more understated, so it's possible that fashion isn't at the top of her priorities. For example, Nordegren's simple, comfortable wardrobe was highlighted by People way back in 2007, when she was pregnant with her first child. But her maternity wardrobe isn't the only proof that she's really not the flaunting type.
Nordegren showed up at New York Fashion Week 2011 wearing a fashionable yet forgettable denim two-piece look consisting of shorts, a jacket, and a leopard-print clutch that, to be fair, did show off a little leg. But the look didn't compare to her Kentucky Derby outfit that finally put her killer legs on display once and for all.
Elin Nordegren shines in yellow
Although she's not known for being a showboat, Elin Nordegren does enjoy a little transformation when the mood strikes. That's what she did in 2016! During an outing at the Kentucky Derby, Nordegren wowed the horse racing enthusiasts by sporting a flowy dress that gave her legs ample room to shine. As you can see, Nordegren opted for a pastel yellow, off-the-shoulder dress with a flared skirt and super short hem. She finished off the look with matching gold heels and an intricate, Derby-approved hat. And though she absolutely killed her look, her outfit isn't the thing that went viral that day.
You see, Nordegren is rumored to have almost had a tense encounter with Tiger Woods' other ex, Lindsey Vonn, who started dating Woods after his cheating scandal that led to the end of his marriage. According to Page Six, folks behind the scenes went out of their way to keep the women from crossing into each other's orbits at the high-profile event. "The staff was being told over a walkie-talkie that Lindsey was on her way over and must be put in a different area from Elin," shared an insider with the outlet. "They were very clear about that." That said, Vonn's team claimed otherwise, admitting that she and Nordegren weren't on bad terms. Also? She posted photo proof of them posing together, so there's that.
Unfortunately, Woods, who has a major shady side, wasn't in attendance, even though the awkwardness would've been very entertaining.