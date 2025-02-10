The Transformation Of Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Is Head-Turning

Elin Nordegren was simply known as Tiger Woods' wife when they married in 2004, and not much was known about the Sweden native at the time. She didn't have much of a career and told People in a 2010 interview, "I did some modeling when I was younger. I was never very successful at it, and I didn't intend to pursue it. It is flattering to be called a model, but I hardly think a few shoots in my teenage years make me a model." Since her messy divorce from Woods after his 2009 cheating scandal, Nordegren has had quite the transformation, coming into her own as a mom of six and a professional helping others.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Nordegren obtained a license in Florida as a mental health counselor intern in 2018 and registered her own practice, EN Therapy LLC, the same year. The former nanny had previously attended Rollins College, graduating in 2014 with a degree in psychology.

Nordegren stated during her graduation, "My Psychology and Law class helped me through some of the most challenging times in my life that involved legal matters. The information not only helped me understand the complexity of the legal system, but it also offered me a place of peace in the wild storm of my personal life." She seemed to reference the tumultuous split with Woods, and while it's among Nordegren's most tragic experiences, her life is in a much better place now.