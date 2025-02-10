The Transformation Of Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren Is Head-Turning
Elin Nordegren was simply known as Tiger Woods' wife when they married in 2004, and not much was known about the Sweden native at the time. She didn't have much of a career and told People in a 2010 interview, "I did some modeling when I was younger. I was never very successful at it, and I didn't intend to pursue it. It is flattering to be called a model, but I hardly think a few shoots in my teenage years make me a model." Since her messy divorce from Woods after his 2009 cheating scandal, Nordegren has had quite the transformation, coming into her own as a mom of six and a professional helping others.
As reported by The U.S. Sun, Nordegren obtained a license in Florida as a mental health counselor intern in 2018 and registered her own practice, EN Therapy LLC, the same year. The former nanny had previously attended Rollins College, graduating in 2014 with a degree in psychology.
Nordegren stated during her graduation, "My Psychology and Law class helped me through some of the most challenging times in my life that involved legal matters. The information not only helped me understand the complexity of the legal system, but it also offered me a place of peace in the wild storm of my personal life." She seemed to reference the tumultuous split with Woods, and while it's among Nordegren's most tragic experiences, her life is in a much better place now.
Elin Nordegren is happily living with her blended family
After her very public divorce from Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren moved on with former NFL star Jordan Cameron in 2017. At the time, she had two kids, Sam and Charlie, with Woods, while Cameron shared his son Tristan with his ex. The two went on to have three children: Arthur, Zeta, and Freya. Despite her messy past with Woods, it appears there's no bad blood between Nordegren and her ex; in 2022, the PGA Tour winner even publicly wished her well after giving birth.
Tiger and Charlie Woods competed together in the 2022 PNC Championship, and ahead of their second round, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. "After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger's ex-wife and Charlie's mom," sports writer Jason Sobel shared on X, formerly Twitter.
Nordegren is fiercely private about her personal life, but according to a source, she's thriving and has moved on from the disastrous time she discovered Woods' multiple infidelities. Woods and Nordegren's post-divorce behavior shows that they're co-parenting well, and the insider told People, "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. ... The kids love them both."