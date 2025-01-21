The Transformation Of Charlie Woods From 0 To 15 Years Old

Tiger Woods has had an incredible career, full of ups and downs and some of the most inspiring comebacks in sports history. The legendary golfer first saw his father, Earl Woods, hitting golf balls when he was just 6 months old and the rest was history. He began playing the game — and playing it well -– by the time he was 3, posing for Golf Digest at age 5, and winning his first Masters at 21, becoming the youngest person to ever do so.

Now a father himself, Tiger is sharing the love of golf with his own son, Charlie Woods, but he's adamant he's not pushing him to follow in his footsteps. Even so, the teen — who spent much of his childhood out of the media — has shown a real passion and penchant for the sport that made his father famous. That natural ability on the green has, in turn, catapulted him into the spotlight. Here's a look at the transformation of Charlie Woods from nepo baby to young golf prodigy.