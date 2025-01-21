The Transformation Of Charlie Woods From 0 To 15 Years Old
Tiger Woods has had an incredible career, full of ups and downs and some of the most inspiring comebacks in sports history. The legendary golfer first saw his father, Earl Woods, hitting golf balls when he was just 6 months old and the rest was history. He began playing the game — and playing it well -– by the time he was 3, posing for Golf Digest at age 5, and winning his first Masters at 21, becoming the youngest person to ever do so.
Now a father himself, Tiger is sharing the love of golf with his own son, Charlie Woods, but he's adamant he's not pushing him to follow in his footsteps. Even so, the teen — who spent much of his childhood out of the media — has shown a real passion and penchant for the sport that made his father famous. That natural ability on the green has, in turn, catapulted him into the spotlight. Here's a look at the transformation of Charlie Woods from nepo baby to young golf prodigy.
Charlie Woods was named after Tiger Woods' golf idol
On February 8, 2009, Tiger Woods and his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, welcomed their second child together: Charlie Axel Woods. Taking to his website to make the official announcement, the golf pro told fans that Nordegren was doing well and that their almost 2-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis Woods — who has had quite the transformation herself – was excited to become a big sister. He also took a moment to explain the inspiration behind his son's name. "We had a couple names and Charlie just fit," he wrote (via People). "As far as the Axel, that's Elin's brother's name so we wanted to make sure it stayed in the family."
Well, it turns out there was a lot more to his chosen moniker than simply being a good fit. While receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, Tiger praised pro golfer Charlie Sifford (the first African-American to play in the PGA Tour) and shared (via Golf), "I always called him Grandpa because he was like the grandpa I never had." Indeed, their bond was so strong that, as he revealed, "I ended up naming my son, Charlie, after him."
His parents' marriage fell apart before he was 1 year old
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's marriage imploded in November 2009 when Charlie Woods was just 9 months old. It all began when, the week of Thanksgiving, the National Enquirer ran a story alleging that Tiger had an affair with a nightclub hostess named Rachel Uchitel, whom he reportedly met when Charlie was only 4 months old. A couple of days later, on Thanksgiving, Nordegren found incriminating text messages confirming as much, and what happened next would make international headlines. Just before 3 a.m., Tiger drove off from their home and crashed into a tree, all in an attempt to escape a golf club-wielding Nordegren.
After marrying in 2004, Woods and Nordegren finalized their messy divorce in August 2010, but not before Woods was accused of having as many as 120 affairs. In addition to ending his relationship, the scandal cost him almost all of his sponsors, put his career in jeopardy, and sent him to rehab for sex addiction.
While all this was happening, a 1-year-old Charlie was (luckily) too young to understand the drama and, as Woods would later tell Time in 2015, he and his ex always put their kids first. It seems they succeed, as he gushed of Nordegren, "She's one of my best friends."
The pandemic lockdown pushed Charlie Woods from soccer to golf
Given Tiger Woods' legendary status on the golf course, no one would have been too surprised to learn that his kids wanted to pursue the same sport. However, as the golf great told Golf in 2018, that couldn't have been farther from the truth. In fact, he revealed that both an 11-year-old Sam Woods and 9-year-old Charlie Woods were obsessed with a completely different sport. "They're keen into soccer," he shared. "I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It's so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer." Indeed, the proud papa said he enjoyed kicking a soccer ball around with his kiddos and had no issue with them choosing to ignore golf.
However, while Sam continued playing soccer through high school, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown actually pushed Charlie to discover a deep-rooted love for his dad's favorite game. After all, it was the perfect sport to enjoy while keeping social distancing requirements in mind, and soon enough, an 11-year-old Charlie was excelling.
Tiger Woods taught him the game — but refused to coach him
When Charlie Woods first picked up a golf club, Tiger Woods was happy to show him the ropes, but he wasn't going to coach him. As he explained in 2021 (via GMA), he didn't want Charlie to feel pressured, so he opted against a strict training regimen. "He just watches me do it, and then he kind of does it," Tiger shared.
So, as the world shut down in early 2020, they spent hours practicing in their backyard, using a swing simulator in their basement, and heading to the nearby Medalist Golf Club. "He's starting to get into it, and he's starting to understand how to play," Tiger told GolfTV that July. "He's asking me the right questions."
Eventually, Tiger began tapping into teaching methods his own father, Earl Woods, had used on him, such as having Charlie play with blade irons instead of regular golf clubs. He also repeatedly drilled one simple mantra into his son's mind: "Hit it in the middle of the face every single time, and have a nice finish." That star advice, combined with Charlie's own dedication to the game, soon had him impressing his father, big time. "He uses his lower body way better than I ever did," Tiger admitted to Golf Digest in 2023, adding, "I didn't have the speed that he has at that age."
Charlie Woods made his golf tournament debut at 11
Despite having played golf consistently for less than a year, an 11-year-old Charlie Woods made his official golf tournament debut in December 2020 when he and Tiger Woods competed in the PNC Championship. As Golf reported, it was Charlie's idea and it may just have been the perfect inaugural game for him. In addition to spectators being barred due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tournament (which sees champions team up with family members) meant the youngster could play alongside his dad, just like he had been doing all year. "It was just like being at Medalist [Golf Club]," Tiger mused. "Get into your own little world and hit the shot that you see, and then just execute."
Which isn't to say the event was completely stress-free, as the media attention that Charlie received was non-stop. Irish pro golfer and fellow PNC Championship participant Pádraig Harrington joked (via CBC), "This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show." Indeed, all eyes were on Charlie, but luckily, the tween didn't seem particularly fazed by it.
He pursued golf at a swanky private high school
Once Charlie Woods' passion for golf became clear, and he was able to return to in-person learning, the talented young athlete was selected to join The Benjamin School's boys golf team. The private school is a seriously swanky institution in Palm Beach, Florida with tuition for the 2025-2026 school year starting at $26,740 for Grades K-5 and going up to $38,595 for Grades 9-12. Not surprisingly, it's been home to other young golf talent with recognizable surnames, like Kai Trump.
However, it seems Woods has been impressing his coaches based on his merit, not his lineage. Indeed, there have been plenty of stories about his valuable contributions to the team. For example, four seniors asked Woods (then a freshman) to join them for a tournament and they ultimately won it with his help. In November 2023, the varsity boys golf team also won the state championship and was honored with Super Bowl-style rings and medals at a school assembly the following March.
Woods' performance remained at a high level through 2024. In October, the team won the first game of the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) postseason before eventually finishing in the second spot at the 1A Florida High School Boys' State Championship that November.
Charlie Woods hit his first hole-in-one at 15
2024 marked the fourth consecutive year in which Tiger and Charlie Woods played side-by-side at the PNC Championship, but it was by far their sweetest appearance to date. Despite losing the overall championship, the event featured an unforgettable landmark moment for Charlie: his first-ever hole-in-one. Because of that, the 15-year-old told the PGA Tour that it was his absolute favorite golf event to date. "That was some of the most fun I've ever had," he gushed. "On top of that, I made an ace — I don't think I can top that." The talented young golfer also noted how having his dad by his side made the game all the more enjoyable and memorable.
Proud papa Tiger concurred, telling ESPN, "That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one." What's more, their family, including Charlie's sister, Sam Woods, were cheering them on, elevating the whole experience even further and inspiring Tiger to proclaim, "That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family."
Charlie Woods is trying to go pro
Life father, like son. Charlie Woods only played his first full competitive junior season in 2023, but already, the buzz is deafening. At just 14 years old, he won both the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship and was the top player in his age division at the Last Chance Regional that summer. While some young athletes may have crumbled under the pressure of sharing a last name with one of golf's greatest players, Woods has repeatedly risen to the occasion -– even if it hasn't always been easy.
In February 2024, for example, while trying to qualify for his first-ever PGA Tour event, fans kept walking up to him and chatting, rather than allowing the 15-year-old to concentrate. Speaking with the Detroit Free Press, his high school golf coach, Toby Harbeck, expressed, "Some of the things that happened to this poor kid, sometimes it's just unfair."
Whether because of the distractions or not, Woods failed to make the cut, but that didn't slow him down. In June 2024, he qualified for his first USGA event, telling PGA Tour, "I want to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open." This is a goal his dad is confident he can achieve. "Each and every year, he's gotten bigger and stronger and better," Tiger Woods enthused that December, per Fox Sports.