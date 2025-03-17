The Reason Why Mike Holmes Stepped Away From HGTV Isn't A Secret Anymore

In February 2021, Bell Media announced the debut of "Holmes Family Effect." The reality series, which aired on CTV and Fox, followed Mike Holmes and two of his three children, Mike Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, as they used their services to improve the lives of individuals and communities in need throughout Ontario and British Columbia, Canada. Simultaneously, it further highlighted Mike's relationship with his children. It should be noted, however, that the show still failed to give viewers a glimpse into his relationship with Anna Zappia. Womp, womp, womppp.

According to Mike, it was his burning desire to create this particular show that spurred him to build a business partnership outside HGTV Canada. "I was trying to do a new show, and it just didn't go in the direction that I wanted it to go," he told Variety. "I saw an opportunity with CTV at that time. We had the conversations, and I didn't make a change until it was 100% a deal to go. And it was either that or, is it time for me to retire?" he said. He also noted he relished the idea of being on a large network like Fox.

It's safe to say, however, that the money was probably alright, too. Although it's never been revealed how much moolah Mike specifically made in the Bell Media deal, he has amassed quite the fortune over the years, with a net worth that is probably higher than you think. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Mike's bank account is sitting pretty at an impressive $30 million. As the old saying goes, money talks, you-know-what walks. Maybe it also explains why Holmes partnered with Blue Ant Media in 2024 to bring the series "Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy" to Cottage Life — another loss for HGTV.