Kate Middleton Turns Up The Heat In All-Red Ensemble That Shows Off Her Killer Legs

Kate Middleton always turns heads, even as an outfit-repeater. The Princess of Wales wore a red dress to the Commonwealth Day Service on March 10, 2025, after missing the event last year. And this outfit did an incredible job accentuating Kate's legs

The button-up midi dress, complete with a bow on the collar, was designed by Catherine Walker and the matching hat designed by Gina Foster. Middleton accessorized the outfit with a pearl necklace and earrings, along with a matching red pair of pumps. The attention-grabbing garment couldn't keep our eyes off of her amazing legs, though. Middleton kept it classy as the dress fell about halfway down her shin, but even the glimpse of her calf tells us she never skips leg day.

Seeing how differently Middleton wore the dress in 2025 from when she originally stepped out in it during Christmas back in 2021 goes to show how truly remarkable her transformation has been. Middleton ditched the hat and chunky pearl necklace for the merry holiday, instead opting for a simpler look. The cold was no match for her toned legs though, as she never neglected to flaunt them for either event.