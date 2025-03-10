Kate Middleton Turns Up The Heat In All-Red Ensemble That Shows Off Her Killer Legs
Kate Middleton always turns heads, even as an outfit-repeater. The Princess of Wales wore a red dress to the Commonwealth Day Service on March 10, 2025, after missing the event last year. And this outfit did an incredible job accentuating Kate's legs
The button-up midi dress, complete with a bow on the collar, was designed by Catherine Walker and the matching hat designed by Gina Foster. Middleton accessorized the outfit with a pearl necklace and earrings, along with a matching red pair of pumps. The attention-grabbing garment couldn't keep our eyes off of her amazing legs, though. Middleton kept it classy as the dress fell about halfway down her shin, but even the glimpse of her calf tells us she never skips leg day.
Seeing how differently Middleton wore the dress in 2025 from when she originally stepped out in it during Christmas back in 2021 goes to show how truly remarkable her transformation has been. Middleton ditched the hat and chunky pearl necklace for the merry holiday, instead opting for a simpler look. The cold was no match for her toned legs though, as she never neglected to flaunt them for either event.
The Princess of Wales loves to flaunt her legs, but she loves wearing red even more
Kate Middleton has stepped out in some stunning looks since she joined the royal family, and some can't help but find a theme. Of course, modesty is key, but we already know the Princess of Wales knows how to flaunt what she's got without ruffling any feathers (and, let's face it, it's not like she can wear pants). Another recurring theme from Middleton's wardrobe is her use of the color red. Let's dive into what some think this means.
The truth is, Middleton wasn't the first to utilize the striking palette, as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana frequently stepped out in a similar hue. Supposedly Queen Elizabeth enjoyed wearing brilliant colors so that she was able to be spotted in a crowd, while color psychologist Lee Chambers gave Yahoo! Life a slightly different explanation. "While opting for red aligns behaviourally with royal standards, Kate uses the colour to express character in a way not dissimilar to how Princess Diana used fashion in an iconic way," he said, continuing, "It gives an intense energy and promotes social behaviour, while giving an internal feeling of power, health and courage."