Body Language Expert: Michelle Obama Can't Hide The Big Stress Point In Her Marriage To Barack

As of late, Michelle Obama's noticeable absence at Barack Obama's side has put divorce rumors into overdrive. In the trailer for her podcast, "You Should Start a Podcast with Your Sibling with Michelle and Craig," Michelle subtly shut down those divorce rumors. Yet, in the first episode, her body language told a very different story.

Michelle co-hosts the podcast, which launched this week, with her brother, college basketball coach Craig Robinson. The brother and sister duo discussed their dad's penchant for being an early bird, which prompted Michelle to talk about Barack and how he does not share that particular trait. "Barack — he had to adjust to what 'on time' was for me ... I've got this husband who — when it's time to leave, it's 3:00, he's getting up and going to the bathroom ... and I was like 'dude, 3 o'clock departure means you've done all that, you know?"

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown dug deeper into what was behind Michelle's words. And, a simple bit of body language could provide a surprising bit of insight. "See how she stiffens up and grabs her elbow?" Brown pointed out. According to her, "Whenever [someone] elbow grabs there's lots of stress." So, it was easy for Brown to draw the conclusion that "this situation with Barack always being late has been a big stress point."