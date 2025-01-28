The Glaring Signs Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage Won't Last

Sadly, even Barack Obama's birthday tribute to Michelle Obama felt a little off. On January 17, Barack took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly wish his wife of 31 years a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to the love of my life," he began, along with a photo of the couple smiling and holding hands across a large dinner table. "You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded. All's well that ends well, right?! Wrong.

Many immediately took issue with the photo Barack used to accompany his birthday wishes. "I would kill Ben if he put a picture of me looking, like, no makeup with that lighting on social media. I would kill him," Meghan McCain declared during the January 22 episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast. "So for me, it didn't help the rumors. I'm like, why are you putting this s***ty picture of your life up?" she asked. Even Twitter was abuzz with the former president's photo choice. "Such an expression of love for Barack to post a picture where he looks fabulous and Michelle looks like a wreck," one X user posted. The Obamas' lukewarm PDA also did nothing to help quell the rampant divorce rumors. "Is this your idea of an intimate birthday dinner? Giant table & not seated next to each other? The Polar vortex must have started here," one X user wrote in the comments section.