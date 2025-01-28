The Glaring Signs Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage Won't Last
Are they, or aren't they? The rumor mill has been working overtime recently, floating the idea that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are headed for splitsville. As one can imagine, the speculation sent many into a frenzy. "If Barack and Michelle Obama get divorced I will riot," one distraught X (formerly known as Twitter) user tweeted.
Could it be that America's sweethearts really are dunzo? While it appeared that Barack tried to quash all of the breakup chatter with a mushy, gushy birthday tribute to Michelle, wherein he referred to her as the love of his life, others argued that the warm birthday wishes were nothing more than a way to throw people off of their inevitable split. So what's really going on between the Obamas? Sadly, there are some telltale signs that the golden couple's marriage won't last after all.
Michelle Obama has admitted that their marriage isn't perfect
Michelle Obama has always read like an open book, but in 2022, she really let it hang out during an appearance on Revolt TV (via The Guardian). "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she candidly confessed to Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, during a roundtable style conversation. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she added to much applause and laughter.
But that's not the only time the former first lady hinted there was trouble in her and Barack Obama's paradise. In the confines of her book "Becoming," Michelle revealed that the power couple went to marital counseling. "Marriage is hard, even for us," she later told late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel about the decision to include the bombshell revelation in her book. "I want people to know that marriage is work. Even the best marriages require work," she added.
Barack Obama attended Jimmy Carter's funeral solo
Divorce rumors for former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama first started swirling on January 9 when Barack arrived at Jimmy Carter's funeral solo. While many were obsessing over then president-elect Donald Trump giving Barack a friendly belly tap before they engaged in cordial — dare we even say friendly — chit chat, others couldn't help but notice that Barack's bride was missing in action. No doubt, Michelle's noticeable absence at Barack's side kicked the divorce rumors into overdrive.
Crystal Carson, a spokesperson for Michelle, later addressed the former first lady's notable absence via a statement to The Associated Press but didn't actually provide a reason as to why Michelle was absent. "Former First Lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service. ... Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President," Carson explained. Later, CNN reported as to why Michelle was absent, citing that she was actually on "an extended holiday vacation" in Hawaii. Well, alrighty then.
Michelle Obama did not attend the inauguration
Things went from bad to worse when the public learned that Michelle Obama wouldn't be at the inauguration either. "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement to The Associated Press.
It's long been a tradition that former presidents and their wives attend the time-honored ceremony in a display of solidarity. As one can imagine, Michelle's glaring absence only added fuel to the pesky divorce rumors. "Whispers about cracks in their relationship have been circulating D.C. for over a year now, but this feels like the first public proof of a marriage on the rocks," independent journalist Jessica Reed Krauss penned in the confines of a Substack post on January 15.
Meghan McCain claims the divorce rumors have merit
Oh, the Meghan McCain of it all. It's no secret that Meghan McCain is no shrinking violet. As a former co-host of "The View," McCain has lots of opinions, and she's not afraid to espouse them. However, during a January 22 episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast, McCain claimed to have it on good authority that Barack and Michelle Obama were indeed calling it quits. "I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people. I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton," she revealed. "I'm talking about, like, very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true," she added.
Interestingly enough, McCain's guest, senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri, also lent credence to the gossip. "We've heard that for a long time. I just heard that they live separate lives. It's just that's what happened."
Was Barack Obama's birthday tribute dripping with shade?
Sadly, even Barack Obama's birthday tribute to Michelle Obama felt a little off. On January 17, Barack took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly wish his wife of 31 years a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to the love of my life," he began, along with a photo of the couple smiling and holding hands across a large dinner table. "You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded. All's well that ends well, right?! Wrong.
Many immediately took issue with the photo Barack used to accompany his birthday wishes. "I would kill Ben if he put a picture of me looking, like, no makeup with that lighting on social media. I would kill him," Meghan McCain declared during the January 22 episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast. "So for me, it didn't help the rumors. I'm like, why are you putting this s***ty picture of your life up?" she asked. Even Twitter was abuzz with the former president's photo choice. "Such an expression of love for Barack to post a picture where he looks fabulous and Michelle looks like a wreck," one X user posted. The Obamas' lukewarm PDA also did nothing to help quell the rampant divorce rumors. "Is this your idea of an intimate birthday dinner? Giant table & not seated next to each other? The Polar vortex must have started here," one X user wrote in the comments section.