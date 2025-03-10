Michelle Obama Subtly Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Flashy Little Detail In Podcast Preview
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been in the news more lately than President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The former first couple have found themselves at the forefront of divorce rumors, with eagle-eyed fans dissecting every move they make, including Barack and Michelle's lukewarm PDA around Barack's birthday post for Michelle in January.
There's been so much chatter on the subject that Nicki Swift had enough fodder to make a roundup of rumors surrounding the Obamas we can no longer ignore. However, Michelle just dropped a new post on Instagram about her new podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson. She wrote a lengthy caption echoing many people's concerns about the world and discussed how she always turns to her brother for advice. But that's not what caught people's attention.
In the photo, Michelle subtly shows off her wedding ring — presumably as a nonverbal way of letting everyone know she and her husband are doing just fine as a couple, thank you very much. Honestly, if they could survive eight years together with Barack running the country, then post-presidential life has to be easier than that.
Why people think the Obamas' marriage is in trouble
What even led to the Barack Obama and Michelle Obama divorce rumors? Multiple incidents have been cited, including Michelle not attending Jimmy Carter's funeral in January, forcing Barack to go solo. He stuck out like a sore thumb at the event, sandwiched between Donald and Melania Trump and George W. and Laura Bush. He looked like a fifth wheel, and Michelle's noticeable absence at Barack's side kicked the divorce rumors into overdrive. Michelle also skipped out on the inauguration for President Trump during the same mont, repeating the fifth wheel process for her husband yet again. These two examples aren't the only glaring signs Barack and Michelle's marriage won't last.
It's interesting she decided to co-host a podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, instead of with her husband. In her announcement on Instagram, she did note that she and Robinson will "be joined by special guests, friends, and experts along the way." Does this include Barack? Hearing the two of them speak to each other on a podcast could help convince fans their marriage is solid. It could also do the exact opposite, depending on if the podcast is recorded for video as well as audio. If there's video footage, people can dissect the duo's body language and see if that provides any hints to the state of their union.