Michelle Obama Subtly Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Flashy Little Detail In Podcast Preview

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been in the news more lately than President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The former first couple have found themselves at the forefront of divorce rumors, with eagle-eyed fans dissecting every move they make, including Barack and Michelle's lukewarm PDA around Barack's birthday post for Michelle in January.

There's been so much chatter on the subject that Nicki Swift had enough fodder to make a roundup of rumors surrounding the Obamas we can no longer ignore. However, Michelle just dropped a new post on Instagram about her new podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson. She wrote a lengthy caption echoing many people's concerns about the world and discussed how she always turns to her brother for advice. But that's not what caught people's attention.

In the photo, Michelle subtly shows off her wedding ring — presumably as a nonverbal way of letting everyone know she and her husband are doing just fine as a couple, thank you very much. Honestly, if they could survive eight years together with Barack running the country, then post-presidential life has to be easier than that.