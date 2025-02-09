Rumors Surrounding The Obamas We Can No Longer Ignore
Gossip and conjecture are part and parcel of living in the White House. First family fighting, feuds, and affairs are the stuff of tabloid dreams, and John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump all played their part in hogging the headlines. However, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama managed to scoot by scandal-free for years. That changed, though, with rumors about Michelle and Barack's relationship and future together.
Like other couples, Barack and Michelle's marriage has ups and downs. Michelle has been vocal about their problems, sharing that they went through a particularly rough patch when their daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, were growing up. "People think I'm being catty by saying this; it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," Michelle revealed in a December 2022 "Revolt" episode, admitting she believed Barack wasn't pulling his weight and doing his share of child care. "You start measuring," she continued. "Like, how many diapers did you change? And oh, you're golfing?"
In his 2020 memoir, "A Promised Land," Barack said he was hurt by Michelle's accusations, which he believed at the time to be unfounded. "If I wasn't working, I was home — and if I forgot to clean up the kitchen, it was because I had to stay up grading exams or fine-tuning a brief," Barack wrote. Still, they managed to work through it and emerge on the other side seemingly better and stronger. So, what's the happs with all the rumors surrounding the Obamas?
Michelle was furious at Barack for cozying up to Trump
Donald Trump has repeatedly disparaged and propagated baseless lies about Barack Obama. Among the many conspiracy theories supported by Trump is the ludicrous claim that his presidential predecessor was born in Kenya, not Hawaii. Even after Barack published his birth certificate, "The Apprentice" alum still refused to back down. And that's something that Michelle Obama has said she'll never forgive Trump for, claiming his "birther" crusade placed her family's life in danger. "The birthers hardly concealed their racism and xenophobia, and fear of foreigners. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. I feared the reaction of the people who believed these lies," she wrote in her 2018 memoir "Becoming."
Barack doesn't hold back on Trump either but admits Michelle's thoughts are even more ruthless. "These aren't ordinary times, and these are not ordinary elections," he told a group of "Black Voters for Harris" in October 2024. "You're lucky Michelle's not here."
Michelle was also M.I.A. from two events involving Trump, leaving Barack to go it alone. He appeared to have no problem putting his feelings aside, though, chatting and laughing with Trump as they sat in the pews at Jimmy Carter's funeral — something that Michelle is rumored to be less than happy about. "I'm told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral," a source told Page Six in January 2025.
Michelle is totally over Washington D.C.
Michelle Obama was an engaged and present first lady during Barack Obama's two terms in office. She kept a busy workload and packed schedule in addition to raising Malia Obama and Sasha Obama. Still, when all was said and done, Michelle was more than happy to leave the White House once Barack's eight years were over. And, aside from returning there with Barack to unveil their official portraits in September 2022, she has no desire to return again.
"We were good when it was time to go," Michelle told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in April 2023, admitting she never dreams about her life there. "We were so glad to get in that back motorcade and to go home to our house," she continued, referencing another return to the White House for Joe Biden's inauguration. Michelle and Barack initially remained in the capital while then-14-year-old Sasha finished her education at the elite Sidwell Friends. And after she graduated in 2019, the couple kept their mansion in Kalorama, Washington. But don't expect to see Michelle putting out the trash cans anytime soon, because she's over D.C. — like, totally over it. "Michelle is fed up with the political circus," a source told Page Six
In contrast, CNN speculated in 2024 that Barack is far from ready to hang up his political spurs. In fact, he's apparently committed to digging in and fighting hard to ensure his presidential legacy remains intact.
Michelle and Barack are living separate lives
Given Michelle Obama's loathing of politics, it's little surprise that she's done with life in the capital. These days, it seems like her heart is in La La Land, and she certainly has plenty to focus on there. The Obamas' production deal with Netflix has already resulted in an Academy Award win — for "American Factory" — and Michelle has made it clear that she's just getting started. "What's the format that people come together and learn? It's movies, it's short films, it's stories," she said during an appearance at the 2024 CAA Amplify Summit in Ojai, California, per The Hollywood Reporter, before sharing that she's committed to being "a part of [the Hollywood] landscape and broadening the types of stories that get told."
Meanwhile, Barack's focus has remained on D.C. He was out stumping for Kamala Harris and attending Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration during the latter half of 2024. He did crop up in Los Angeles in December 2024, though, for a date night with Michelle, the last time the couple was photographed together that year.
According to reports, Barack and Michelle are living separate lives nowadays. The gossip mill went into overdrive when Michelle was absent from Carter's funeral. Her spokesperson claimed she was on vacation in Hawaii. Still, her absence raised eyebrows. The rumors ramped up even further after she skipped Trump's big day, although, given her feelings towards him, she would likely rather have a root canal than play nice with 47.
Michelle and Barack are preparing for a divorce
According to rumors, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are on a one-way trip to Splitsville. "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first," an anonymous source told Radar in January 2025. "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating," another claimed.
Taking things a (totally unbelievable) step further, a third source told Radar that their relationship nosedived after Michelle refused to cave to Barack's pressure for her to run as president. "He's been blaming her for Trump's victory ever since," they said. Michelle and Barack haven't addressed the rumors. However, he posted a loving message to her in January 2025. "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" Barack captioned a photo of the two.
Meanwhile, days later, Michelle put on a united front in an Instagram tribute to Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the back and killed in 2013. "To this day, Barack and I still think about her story. That's why we are proud to honor her legacy through the Hadiya Pendleton Winter Garden at the Obama Presidential Center," she wrote in part.
Barack cheated on Michelle with Jennifer Aniston
The craziest gossip of all is the Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama affair rumors. They sprung up courtesy of In Touch Weekly in August 2024. "The Truth About Jen & Barack!" its cover screamed. "Michelle betrayed as Aniston steals her husband's attention," it continued, adding bullet points: "They're obsessed with each other" and "Power circles in Washington and Hollywood can't stop gossiping!"
However, according to the Daily Beast, the rumor about Obama's love life stems from over a decade ago, first appearing in the British highbrow news magazine, The Economist. The piece was an obvious work of satire that listed not only Aniston but also Hillary Clinton and Katie Couric as paramours of the ex-president.
Aniston, certainly no stranger to ludicrous tabloid rumors, was likely just relieved not to be pregnant with twins for the 50th time. Still, she shot the report down in flames during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview in October 2024. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no! What's it going to be?' Or the email saying some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story, and then it's that." She said there is obviously no truth to the rumor, insisting that she's only met Barack once and adding, "I know Michelle more than him."