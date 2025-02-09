Rumors Surrounding The Obamas We Can No Longer Ignore

Gossip and conjecture are part and parcel of living in the White House. First family fighting, feuds, and affairs are the stuff of tabloid dreams, and John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump all played their part in hogging the headlines. However, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama managed to scoot by scandal-free for years. That changed, though, with rumors about Michelle and Barack's relationship and future together.

Like other couples, Barack and Michelle's marriage has ups and downs. Michelle has been vocal about their problems, sharing that they went through a particularly rough patch when their daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, were growing up. "People think I'm being catty by saying this; it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," Michelle revealed in a December 2022 "Revolt" episode, admitting she believed Barack wasn't pulling his weight and doing his share of child care. "You start measuring," she continued. "Like, how many diapers did you change? And oh, you're golfing?"

In his 2020 memoir, "A Promised Land," Barack said he was hurt by Michelle's accusations, which he believed at the time to be unfounded. "If I wasn't working, I was home — and if I forgot to clean up the kitchen, it was because I had to stay up grading exams or fine-tuning a brief," Barack wrote. Still, they managed to work through it and emerge on the other side seemingly better and stronger. So, what's the happs with all the rumors surrounding the Obamas?