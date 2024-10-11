Obama Doesn't Hold Back On Trump & Teases Michelle's Thoughts Are Even More Ruthless

It probably comes as no secret that Donald J. Trump is not Barack Obama's favorite person. In the past, Trump has questioned Obama's birthplace, referred to him as "the worst president in the history of the United States," and even accused him of having his "wires tapped in Trump Tower." While Obama has made it a point to refrain from biting back with the same venom Trump employs, it appears that recently, both he and his wife, Michelle Obama, have almost had enough of their "when they go low, we go high" mantra à la Michelle's inspirational 2016 Democratic National Convention speech.

Barack Obama in full dad mode speaking to young Black men: "These aren't ordinary times and these are not ordinary elections. You're lucky Michelle's not here." pic.twitter.com/oEUeRFNlzt — Brian McBride 🥥 🌴 (@BrianDMcBride) October 11, 2024

On October 10, 2024, Obama made an unexpected visit to one of Kamala Harris' campaign offices in Pittsburgh. Even more unexpected, however, was the way in which the former president did not hold back when it came to his disdain for Trump. "Part of this is about issues, but part of this is about dignity and part of it is about character, and this is not an ordinary election," he warned the room full of campaign workers in a video captured by Harris' deputy director of creative strategy, Brian McBride. He pointed out that Trump constantly plays the victim, has no control over his child-like tantrums, and that his interests are completely self-serving rather than in service of the average American. However, that's not all. "You're lucky Michelle's not here," Obama teased, hinting that the former first lady's thoughts were even more ruthless than his own. Hmm... perhaps there really is shady side to Michelle after all.