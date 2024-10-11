Obama Doesn't Hold Back On Trump & Teases Michelle's Thoughts Are Even More Ruthless
It probably comes as no secret that Donald J. Trump is not Barack Obama's favorite person. In the past, Trump has questioned Obama's birthplace, referred to him as "the worst president in the history of the United States," and even accused him of having his "wires tapped in Trump Tower." While Obama has made it a point to refrain from biting back with the same venom Trump employs, it appears that recently, both he and his wife, Michelle Obama, have almost had enough of their "when they go low, we go high" mantra à la Michelle's inspirational 2016 Democratic National Convention speech.
On October 10, 2024, Obama made an unexpected visit to one of Kamala Harris' campaign offices in Pittsburgh. Even more unexpected, however, was the way in which the former president did not hold back when it came to his disdain for Trump. "Part of this is about issues, but part of this is about dignity and part of it is about character, and this is not an ordinary election," he warned the room full of campaign workers in a video captured by Harris' deputy director of creative strategy, Brian McBride. He pointed out that Trump constantly plays the victim, has no control over his child-like tantrums, and that his interests are completely self-serving rather than in service of the average American. However, that's not all. "You're lucky Michelle's not here," Obama teased, hinting that the former first lady's thoughts were even more ruthless than his own. Hmm... perhaps there really is shady side to Michelle after all.
The Obamas' remarks about Trump have become increasingly more feisty
During Barack Obama's fiery talk on October 10, he also lectured the room about the dangers of letting someone get away with making things up. "You'd at least give them a talking to, and you sure wouldn't put them in charge of anything," he stressed. While Barack lamented that he didn't "mean to get so serious," he was intent on explaining just how high the stakes were. "What I hear about this stuff, I start feeling like we don't have enough of a sense what's at stake here."
Still, this wasn't the first time that Obama has gotten notably more feisty in his remarks about Donald Trump. "Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he declared to a packed out crowd at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. "It has been a consistent scream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," he quipped.
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama's 2024 DNC speech had Melania Trump on everyone's lips — mostly because everyone was wondering if Melania would try to swipe that one just like she seemingly did with her 2016 plagiarized RNC speech. Still, Michelle managed to make plenty of time for the Donald too, referring to his "limited, narrow view of the world" and calling him out for his "ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better."