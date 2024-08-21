Michelle Obama's 2024 DNC Speech Has Melania Trump On Everyone's Lips

As you may recall, way back in 2016 as Donald J. Trump was vying for the White House, Melania Trump delivered her very own speech at the Republican National Convention. Alas, the speech turned out to be anything but her own. Shortly after the aspiring first lady exited the stage, commentators and political pundits everywhere immediately began pointing out the striking and overt similarities, even blatant word-for-word plagiarism, between Melania's speech and that of Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech. As one can imagine, this quickly became a media moment Melania could never erase.

Eventually staff writer Meredith McIver came forward and issued a statement, taking full responsibility for Melania's plagiarized RNC speech. "A person she has always liked is Michelle Obama," McIver explained, before noting that Melania had shared a few passages from Obama's aforementioned DNC speech as an example. "I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in the draft that ultimately became the final speech," she confessed. "I did not check Mrs. Obama's speeches. That was my mistake, and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant." McIver also revealed that while she offered the Trumps her resignation, they ultimately rejected it, assuring her that "people make innocent mistakes." Perhaps only time will tell as to whether or not Mrs. Trump draws any inspiration from Mrs. Obama's 2024 DNC speech.