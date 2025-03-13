Barack Obama's Bland Support Of Michelle's New Podcast Speaks Volumes
Actions speak louder than words, and as divorce rumors between Barack and Michelle Obama continue to pop up, the former president could be sending a message that he and Michelle aren't on the best of terms right now as she dives into a new business venture.
Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, started their new joint podcast, "IMO," (an acronym for "In My Opinion") which features them giving advice to questions and problems brought up by viewers. The Instagram account for the podcast was made this month, and it recently dropped its first two full-length episodes, the latter featuring guest Issa Rae.
In the past, Barack has always shown his unbridled support for Michelle's entrepreneurial efforts; when she published her first novel in 2018, "Becoming," Barack met her with unbridled support. "Of course, @MichelleObama's my wife, so I'm a little biased here. But she also happens to be brilliant, funny, wise – one of a kind. This book tells her quintessentially American story. I love it because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long," he wrote on Instagram. This time around; however, it has been radio silence, with no social media support celebrating her debut.
The rumor mill has been set ablaze with divorce speculation for the former President and First Lady
The silence regarding Michelle Obama's new podcast isn't the only hint we've had that she and Barack Obama have been sailing on some rough waters, and some revealed themselves as their new podcast releases. Who knows, maybe that's why Barack chose not to engage.
Speaking with her brother, Craig Robison, she revealed her biggest pet peeve when she and Barack were first married during the first podcast episode. "I got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave, it's three o'clock, he's getting up and going to the bathroom!" she said, before mentioning that he had gotten better about his timeliness over the years. The aggravation didn't stop with the tardiness, though. Michelle also revealed that she never actually wanted Barack to run for president, and that she wouldn't have been able to make it through his two terms without Robinson's support. "You talked me into supporting his run. He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way.'" Again in the episode with Issa Rae, she voiced that her husband doesn't fully grasp the significance and weight of female conversations.
Michelle's unprompted complaining, his lack of effort when it comes to supporting her, and simply them not being seen in public together has done nothing but fuel the rumors that the infamous couple is headed for divorce. We just hope that's not the case.