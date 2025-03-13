Barack Obama's Bland Support Of Michelle's New Podcast Speaks Volumes

The silence regarding Michelle Obama's new podcast isn't the only hint we've had that she and Barack Obama have been sailing on some rough waters, and some revealed themselves as their new podcast releases. Who knows, maybe that's why Barack chose not to engage.

Speaking with her brother, Craig Robison, she revealed her biggest pet peeve when she and Barack were first married during the first podcast episode. "I got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave, it's three o'clock, he's getting up and going to the bathroom!" she said, before mentioning that he had gotten better about his timeliness over the years. The aggravation didn't stop with the tardiness, though. Michelle also revealed that she never actually wanted Barack to run for president, and that she wouldn't have been able to make it through his two terms without Robinson's support. "You talked me into supporting his run. He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way.'" Again in the episode with Issa Rae, she voiced that her husband doesn't fully grasp the significance and weight of female conversations.

Michelle's unprompted complaining, his lack of effort when it comes to supporting her, and simply them not being seen in public together has done nothing but fuel the rumors that the infamous couple is headed for divorce. We just hope that's not the case.