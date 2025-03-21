Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Age Gap Isn't What You'd Expect
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's reputations in Hollywood may have soured due to a flurry of bad press, but the couple, who share quite an age gap, were once one of Tinseltown's most beloved pairs. They started dating in 2011, so they weren't one of the couples who ruled Hollywood in the 2000s. But they made major leeway in the 2010s. And despite speculation that the "Green Lantern" stars' romance kicked off during Reynolds' marriage to fellow actor Scarlett Johansson, he claims things started much later. "About a year after 'Green Lantern' had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date ... and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he shared with People in February 2016, explaining that he Blake were not on the date with each other.
Since then, Lively and Reynolds have been attached at the hip and on social media, delighting fans with their easy chemistry and sarcastic, self-deprecating posts about each other. In 2012, they walked down the aisle, then almost immediately started their family. More than a decade later, the couple are the parents of four children. However, their youngest, a boy named Olin, may not remain the youngest. When discussing possible plans for expanding their family, Reynolds shared, "The more the merrier," to E! News in July 2024. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let's have more!"
As of this writing, there's been no new baby news from Reynolds and Lively, who turned 37 in March 2024. Reynolds, on the other hand, is significantly older than his wife.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' ages are more than a decade apart
Although you might not be able to tell at first glance, Ryan Reynolds shares a large age gap with his wife. As Blake Lively began enjoying the last stretch of her thirties, Reynolds, who turned 48 years old in March 2024, started staring down the big 5-0. Lively's birthday is August 25, 1987, while Reynolds was born much, much earlier; his birthday is October 23, 1976. For context, this means that Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot on September 9, 2012, were 25 and 35, respectively, at the time of their wedding festivities. Given the fast start to their family, they weren't much older when Lively gave birth to their oldest child, a daughter named James, on December 16, 2014. She was 27. He was 38.
Over the years, the couple has shared several thoughts on aging, though not explicitly related to their own age difference. While promoting her film "The Age of Adaline," in which her character, Adaline Bowman, stops aging after age 29, Lively shared that eternal youth could be more of a curse than a blessing. "People are obsessed with beauty and youth and with looking and feeling young forever," she told Allure in 2015. "But look at a woman who is granted that: She's trapped, because it's tragic to be young forever ... And also, having a child makes you realize that we pass on for a reason. You think, I have to go, because it makes room for you."
Reynolds is just happy to be out of his 20s. "I recently saw a picture from when I was just a pup — maybe 20 or 21 years old. And I look pretty bad," Ryan shared with Details. "I've got some weird facial hair, and my hair is glopped with about six pounds of gel. So I really don't shy away from aging at all. I love getting older."