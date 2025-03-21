Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Age Gap Isn't What You'd Expect

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's reputations in Hollywood may have soured due to a flurry of bad press, but the couple, who share quite an age gap, were once one of Tinseltown's most beloved pairs. They started dating in 2011, so they weren't one of the couples who ruled Hollywood in the 2000s. But they made major leeway in the 2010s. And despite speculation that the "Green Lantern" stars' romance kicked off during Reynolds' marriage to fellow actor Scarlett Johansson, he claims things started much later. "About a year after 'Green Lantern' had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date ... and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he shared with People in February 2016, explaining that he Blake were not on the date with each other.

Since then, Lively and Reynolds have been attached at the hip and on social media, delighting fans with their easy chemistry and sarcastic, self-deprecating posts about each other. In 2012, they walked down the aisle, then almost immediately started their family. More than a decade later, the couple are the parents of four children. However, their youngest, a boy named Olin, may not remain the youngest. When discussing possible plans for expanding their family, Reynolds shared, "The more the merrier," to E! News in July 2024. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let's have more!"

As of this writing, there's been no new baby news from Reynolds and Lively, who turned 37 in March 2024. Reynolds, on the other hand, is significantly older than his wife.