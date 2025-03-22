The Shadiest Jabs Don Lemon And Megyn Kelly Have Thrown At Each Other

Don Lemon didn't mince words when it came to Megyn Kelly. During an appearance on the "Dean Obeidallah Show" in September 2024, he compared his foe to other political personalities — and it was not in her favor. "There's a reason I feel that people watch Rachel Maddow. She's a star, and not only is she a star, but she also has something to say. I want to watch people who have something to say." He then slammed Sean Hannity's points of view but admitted that he's interesting to watch. However, when talking about Kelly, he stated, "Even with Megyn Kelly, who I don't agree with anything and who has become a troll and has proven that when she said she wasn't racist, proving — she doubles down every single day on that." Lemon added, "I believe that she was a star. I don't believe she's a star now."

It's unclear when Lemon and Kelly's feud started, but it seems they both actually liked each other once. "Don and I first met years ago — I gave him jazz once for making fun of me on the air, and he teased me for being too sensitive. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship," Kelly told Variety in 2016 as a tribute to Lemon. She continued, "I'm an anchor at the Fox News Channel who's come out as an Independent. He's an anchor at CNN who's come out as a gay former Republican. We were destined to like each other." Sometime between then and 2024, something must have happened between the two, but if they were friends once, there's hope for the sparring media personalities to mend fences.