The Most Talked About Outfit From Sasha Obama's Daring Looks

Since leaving her White House days behind, Sasha Obama has not shied from wearing daring outfits. Perhaps her most boundary-pushing outfit came at a Halloween party held by Billie Eilish in October 2024. Unsurprisingly, multiple celebrities attended the shindig hosted by the "Hit Me Hard and Soft" artist, including Kaia Gerber, The Kid Laroi, Kiernan Shipka, and Eilish's brother, Finneas. Sasha did not attend the event solo, as her sister Malia Obama also dropped by in a white tank top, short denim skirt, knee-high boots, black top hat, and faux snake around her neck. She appeared to be channeling Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for her Halloween look. Malia's costume may have been spicy, but it was Sasha's outfit that drew the most attention.

The University of Southern California alum wore multiple layers: a baby blue cropped tee that left her midsection exposed, a rust-colored vest, and a stylish black leather trench coat. Sasha left the coat undone to showcase her outfit, which also included tiny striped shorts with oversized pockets. The former first daughter completed her ensemble with a black leather belt slung low around her waist and a pair of brown slouchy boots. The shorts and boots combo highlighted her legs.

Photos of the daring outfit re-circulated in February as part of a viral post on X, formerly Twitter. "[S]he's always looking good as f*** i love her," one fan wrote in response to the tweet. "She's so weirdly fly I love it," another added. Meanwhile, not everyone was a fan of her outfit choice. "She look homeless," an X user replied. Despite the virality of the look, this was not even the most inappropriate outfit Sasha was caught wearing.