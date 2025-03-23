Inside Alan Ritchson's Brutal Take On Ex-Classmate And 'Adversary' Matt Gaetz

"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson was refreshingly candid when speaking about his former classmate, Matt Gaetz, whose political career was affected when news broke that he allegedly participated in sex trafficking and possibly had an inappropriate encounter with a minor.

During a wide-ranging GQ interview in February 2025, Ritchson opened up about the time they spent in school together and the tense relationship they shared. "That motherf**ker. We are adversaries," the actor said during the interview. Unfortunately, Ritchson didn't delve into the source of conflict with the former representative.

"It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody — knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals — he's just not a good dude!" Ritchson's disdain for Gaetz is so strong that he briefly considered becoming a celebrity turned politician. "There's part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there's part of me that's like, I'm not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics," he admitted. "There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they're ineffective. I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it's like, what has he accomplished."