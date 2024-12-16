Celebs And Politicians Who Hate Matt Gaetz

Donald Trump's controversial Cabinet and White House picks sent shockwaves around the U.S. — and beyond. Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Pete Hegseth are among the contentious names. Still, none proved as polarizing as Trump's proposed Attorney General, Matt Gaetz. In Washington's cut-throat, backstabbing, dog-eat-dog world, it's impossible not to rack up a few foes. However, the Floridian stands out from the crowd with an inordinately long list of celeb and political haters.

Gaetz's combatant count is on par with the number of celebs who can't stand Trump — no mean feat, all things considered. And it's nonpartisan, with Republicans and Democrats alike fully fledged Gaetz haters. The hostility was so fierce that Gaetz withdrew from consideration after a week of intense scrutiny and ever-increasing certainty that he would never win Senate approval, paving the way for Trump's next AG pick, Pam Bondi. However, don't expect him to withdraw to the shadows anytime soon. "I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch," he vowed in a November 2024 interview with Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, anyone jonesing for a Gaetz fix can dial up his services anytime, as he has followed in the footsteps of his fellow fallen attorney and Trump fanatic, Rudy Giuliani, and joined Cameo. Given Gaetz's dire popularity ratings, it's questionable how much he'll make. Still, he's likely in it for the love, not the money. We're checking out some of the top celeb and political Gaetz haters.