Trump's AG Pick Pam Bondi Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors
As President Donald Trump's second pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi comes with quite the resume — and the looks! — to nicely fit into the Trump White House. Not only was she previously the Attorney General for the state of Florida, but she also was one of Trump's lawyers during his first impeachment trial. With her experience and clear loyalty to Trump, Bondi already appears to be a much better fit for the role than the controversial Matt Gaetz, who thankfully withdrew his name from the ring. Now that Bondi is front and center, many are shocked to learn just how old she is. Judging by her youthful appearance, it would be hard to believe she isn't in her thirties; in reality, she was born back in 1965.
With such immaculately preserved features, many were quick to hop on the rumor mill and wonder about Bondi possibly undergoing plastic surgery. One doctor even took to X in November 2024 to say, "Pam Bondi is 59 years old...I would like to shake the hand of whichever colleague of mine did that. Bravo. A medal. Wow." Of course, she's flaunting a face that looks more natural than, say, the plastic surgery rumors swirling around Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, there are plenty of potential procedures Bondi could have undergone.
Pam Bondi has most likely had Botox ...and more
Boasting a clean and clear forehead, it feels pretty safe to assume that Pam Bondi has had some Botox in that area. There's no real signs of aging at the top of her head, or even around her eyes — not a crow's foot in sight. Judging from older photos of Bondi, it's also questionable whether or not she's had a nose job, especially since she's gone from a more button-like and rounded appearance to angled and streamlined. However, any alleged work done has been done well — Bondi appears youthful without looking freakish. In other words, she's got nothing on Lara Trump's hefty plastic surgery bill.
No matter what, it's clear that Bondi will do her best to show up looking picture-perfect for any future job she might have. According to NPR, one of the main focuses of Trump's second term in office has been the Department of Justice, with Vice President JD Vance describing the Attorney General role as "the most important job" after the president. Bondi brings 20 years of experience to the role — a far cry from many Trump appointees, who have little to no political background — which mostly focused on being tough on crime and prosecuting drug-related offenses. Plus, she's looked good while doing so!