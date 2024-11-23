Trump's AG Pick Pam Bondi Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors

As President Donald Trump's second pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi comes with quite the resume — and the looks! — to nicely fit into the Trump White House. Not only was she previously the Attorney General for the state of Florida, but she also was one of Trump's lawyers during his first impeachment trial. With her experience and clear loyalty to Trump, Bondi already appears to be a much better fit for the role than the controversial Matt Gaetz, who thankfully withdrew his name from the ring. Now that Bondi is front and center, many are shocked to learn just how old she is. Judging by her youthful appearance, it would be hard to believe she isn't in her thirties; in reality, she was born back in 1965.

With such immaculately preserved features, many were quick to hop on the rumor mill and wonder about Bondi possibly undergoing plastic surgery. One doctor even took to X in November 2024 to say, "Pam Bondi is 59 years old...I would like to shake the hand of whichever colleague of mine did that. Bravo. A medal. Wow." Of course, she's flaunting a face that looks more natural than, say, the plastic surgery rumors swirling around Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, there are plenty of potential procedures Bondi could have undergone.