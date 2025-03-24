The Most Expensive Things Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Own

Okay, so it's not all that hard to see why Blake Lively has fewer pricey cars in her garage than her husband does. After all, she's a fashion gal through and through, so if she's going to spend a lot of money on collecting things, we're not shocked that clothing would be her top priority. Even so, we couldn't help but gasp when we learned that one pair she wore during her "It Ends with Us" press tour cost $19,000. No, you're not misreading the decimal — the jeans were just a couple grand cheaper than her Prius.

Unsurprisingly, Lively's jeans spawned a ton of headlines, and many outlets pointed out that despite being such an expensive look (she paired the jeans with a pair of Louboutin heels), she managed to look incredibly laidback. Nevertheless, CNN used the jeans to publish a piece on whether spending anything over $400 for jeans was excessive. The takeaway? Kinda, but it all came down to personal preference.

Of course, as we said, Lively has long been known for her love of fashion, so we don't begrudge her for spending her own money on the things that make her happy. However, it is worth noting that as Lively's reputation in Hollywood soured and her legal feud with Justin Baldoni intensified, some called her out for her involvement in the "It Ends with Us" costume department. ICYMI, Lively was said to have made requests for wardrobe changes that took the film's costume budget to a staggering $615,000. As seen in court docs obtained by the Daily Mail, the film's line producer had sent communications to someone else on the project, complaining, "This is way more than I've ever seen a wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend." Yikes.