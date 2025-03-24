The Most Expensive Things Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Own
To say Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' combined net worth is impressive would be an understatement. Reportedly, Lively has $30 million to her name, while Reynolds is worth an eye-watering $350 million. With that in mind, it's not exactly surprising that they own some very expensive things.
We'll start with the most obvious of their pricey belongings: Wrexham AFC, which Reynolds bought alongside Rob McElhenney in 2021. The actor friends-turned-business-partners shelled out $2.5 million for the Welsh football club, saving it after years-long financial woes. According to Bloomberg, they subsequently invested another $11 million in the team — and the investments seem to have paid off.
In addition to buying the club, Reynolds and McElhenney co-executive produced and starred in the award-winning docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham," which expanded the club's reach across the globe. That's resulted in a much bigger fanbase and more tickets sold. That isn't all, though. The success story has captured the attention of other hotshot investors, and in early March 2025, Bloomberg reported that the club's worth had skyrocketed to a whopping £100 million, or $129 million. Talk about money well spent!
Blake and Ryan own a ton of vehicles
One great thing about having a combined net worth of $380 million? You never have to worry about taking the bus. Nevertheless, it seems as though Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pulled out all the stops in case one (or five) of their rides are in for service.
On Reynolds' end of the garage, SlashGear reports that the "Deadpool" star owns a Lamborghini Aventador (a car that can cost up to $550,000), a Mercedes-Benz 190 SL (generally around the $120,000 mark), and a Cadillac Escalade, which can cost up to around $160,000, depending on the model. In 2021, The Sun noted that Reynolds also owned an Audi R8. The outlet didn't reveal which model Reynolds owned, but given that the article was published in 2021, we'll use that as a ballpark, which would have seen him shell out around $145,000. It does bear mentioning that the actor is said to own a few less-expensive rides, too. He's spoken in the past about owning Triumph Thruxton and Bonneville motorcycles, which typically cost between $10,000 and just under $18,000. Oh, and he's also said to have a Nissan Leaf to his name, which would likely have set him back around $44,000. Balance, we guess?
As for Lively's car collection, that's also thought to be fairly extensive (and expensive). In 2024, Clutchpoints estimated it to be worth around $350,000, including a GMC Yukon, a Lexus SC 430, a Cadillac Escalade of her own, and a Tesla Model S, which would have set her back between $60,000 and $80,000 apiece. Just like her husband, though, she was also believed to have a few "normie" vehicles in the mix, like a Toyota Prius and a Mini John Cooper Works convertible, priced at $25,000 and $29,000, respectively.
Blake is partial to pricey fashion
Okay, so it's not all that hard to see why Blake Lively has fewer pricey cars in her garage than her husband does. After all, she's a fashion gal through and through, so if she's going to spend a lot of money on collecting things, we're not shocked that clothing would be her top priority. Even so, we couldn't help but gasp when we learned that one pair she wore during her "It Ends with Us" press tour cost $19,000. No, you're not misreading the decimal — the jeans were just a couple grand cheaper than her Prius.
Unsurprisingly, Lively's jeans spawned a ton of headlines, and many outlets pointed out that despite being such an expensive look (she paired the jeans with a pair of Louboutin heels), she managed to look incredibly laidback. Nevertheless, CNN used the jeans to publish a piece on whether spending anything over $400 for jeans was excessive. The takeaway? Kinda, but it all came down to personal preference.
Of course, as we said, Lively has long been known for her love of fashion, so we don't begrudge her for spending her own money on the things that make her happy. However, it is worth noting that as Lively's reputation in Hollywood soured and her legal feud with Justin Baldoni intensified, some called her out for her involvement in the "It Ends with Us" costume department. ICYMI, Lively was said to have made requests for wardrobe changes that took the film's costume budget to a staggering $615,000. As seen in court docs obtained by the Daily Mail, the film's line producer had sent communications to someone else on the project, complaining, "This is way more than I've ever seen a wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend." Yikes.
Blake has also joked about her penchant for jewelry
Designer clothes aren't Blake Lively's only vice: she's also big on bling — and she's certainly not afraid to poke fun at herself over it.
During the press tour for "It Ends with Us," Lively admitted to Etalk CTV that she had been heavily involved in the wardrobe department of the film but pointed out that she often used fashion and accessories to feel more comfortable in her own life, particularly when it came to interviews and big events. A lot of the time, she explained, that meant going for bright, bold patterns. However, she added, "Rings, also, are like my comfort blanket. It's just a very expensive comfort blanket ... I should like Snuggies instead as a comfort blanket. Instead, I like Lorraine Schwartz." Listen, given the chance, we'd take some Lorraine Schwartz baubles over a Snuggie any day!
While Lively's comfort blanket may be a pricey one, we can't not point out that she's long had a relationship with Schwartz herself. In addition to wearing the jewelry designer's pieces at everything from the Cannes Film Festival to the Met Gala, her engagement ring is also a Lorraine Schwartz piece. Speaking to British Vogue in 2015 about the massive pink sparkler (which, BTW, is on our list of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings), she gushed that there was a ton of sentimentality behind it. "My most treasured possession is my engagement ring made by my dear friend Lorraine Schwartz, because of the love and meaning it symbolizes," she'd said. Massive diamond, comfort blanket, friend's involvement, and a declaration of love? Yeah, we're not shocked that Lively loved it.
Blake and Ryan are surprisingly low-key, considering their wealth
Even with all their cars, Ryan Reynolds' soccer team, and Blake Lively's clothing and accessories, it is worth noting that the couple isn't nearly as flashy as they could be. Sure, there's no question they live an insanely lavish life (see again: cars, soccer team, Valentino jeans, Lorraine Schwartz jewels), but considering just how much money they have, Lively and Reynolds are surprisingly low-key.
Take, for instance, their real estate portfolio. In August 2024, Elle Decor pointed out that the actors only own two homes, and very little information about one of them (that'd be their apartment in New York City) is publicly available. Of course, the home we do know more about happens to be a sprawling estate in Pound Ridge, New York, reportedly worth $5 million – oh, and they're down the road from Martha Stewart. Even so, on the odd occasions that the couple has given a glimpse into the said estate, they've certainly made it clear they aren't going overboard with unnecessary extras. Case in point: the "Welcome to Wrexham" scene where Reynolds joined a video meeting with his laptop placed on a cardboard Purex box.
Reynolds and Lively — they're just like us! Not really, but we'll go with it.