Vanessa Trump & Tiger Woods' Romance Already Has One Thing We Bet Makes Don Jr. Jealous

It looks as though Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' reported romance has been sizzling for a few months, and Donald Trump gave the couple his approval, per Page Six. "Trump and Tiger are tight, and Tiger got the medal of freedom from him in 2019," a source shared. The insider further revealed, "Tiger speaks privately about liking Trump, and what he's done to promote golf. Tiger was just at the White House during a Black History Month event. He wore his medal to the event," adding that the current president likes hitting the links with Woods.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. is dating Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, and unfortunately, she reportedly did not get the POTUS' blessing. "Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son's new relationship," a source told OK! The insider added that one of Donald Jr.'s pals warned him that Anderson has a penchant for going after money and stated, "Donald Trump does not approve of his son's association with Bettina. [Her] presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset." That assessment has got to sting, particularly after Donald Jr. was reported to have broken up with his ex Kimberly Guilfoyle because the Donald wasn't too fond of her, and he was hoping to impress his father with Anderson.