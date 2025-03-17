Vanessa Trump & Tiger Woods' Romance Already Has One Thing We Bet Makes Don Jr. Jealous
It looks as though Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' reported romance has been sizzling for a few months, and Donald Trump gave the couple his approval, per Page Six. "Trump and Tiger are tight, and Tiger got the medal of freedom from him in 2019," a source shared. The insider further revealed, "Tiger speaks privately about liking Trump, and what he's done to promote golf. Tiger was just at the White House during a Black History Month event. He wore his medal to the event," adding that the current president likes hitting the links with Woods.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. is dating Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, and unfortunately, she reportedly did not get the POTUS' blessing. "Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son's new relationship," a source told OK! The insider added that one of Donald Jr.'s pals warned him that Anderson has a penchant for going after money and stated, "Donald Trump does not approve of his son's association with Bettina. [Her] presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset." That assessment has got to sting, particularly after Donald Jr. was reported to have broken up with his ex Kimberly Guilfoyle because the Donald wasn't too fond of her, and he was hoping to impress his father with Anderson.
Donald Trump Jr. just wants his father's approval
Donald Trump Jr. is 47 years old, but that doesn't mean he's done wanting a thumbs up from his pops. It's quite possible that the avid hunter switched his love interest to one who he thinks will represent the Trump family name better. A source revealed to People, "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes. Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." Another insider told the publication that Donald Jr. was unhappy with the way Kimberly Guilfoyle dressed wildly inappropriately and told her to tone her attire down a bit.
Thanks to Donald Trump's close relationship with Tiger Woods, it looks like Donald Jr. is going to see a lot of his ex-wife. And, the PGA winner is already buddying up to Vanessa Trump and Donald Jr.'s golfer daughter, Kai Trump, as the two were seen together at the Genesis Invitational. Hopefully, things don't get too competitive between the eldest Trump and Woods, or Thanksgiving is going to be super awkward at the White House.