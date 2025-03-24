The Transformation Of Violet Affleck From 1 To 19 Years Old

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put a lot of effort into raising well-adjusted children amid the obstacles imposed by their A-lister status. But regardless of what they did, their three kids could never escape the attention. As such, the public got to witness Violet Affleck transform from a baby to a young adult. Despite her young age, the eldest Affleck kid has made headlines throughout the years for the subtle ways she's found to express her opinions.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Violet became known for being one of the few people in Hollywood to continue wearing a mask long after mandates were lifted. Without uttering a word, she showed her continued concerns over the long-lasting effects of the coronavirus. Violet transformed into a politically engaged young woman, a spirit she had shown when she was as young as 5. Her activist side blossomed even though Garner was a bit too controlling in her early years.

"I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn't have a shot. She couldn't have a free thought — I was all over her," Garner told Allure in 2023. "I was a nightmare for everyone around me." In hindsight, she realized she likely had little control over who Violet would end up being. "Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they're older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely," she added. She was probably right, as Violet turned out to be a strong, independent thinker.