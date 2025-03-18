Fox News Star Tomi Lahren's Frisky St. Patrick's Day Outfit Has Tongues Wagging

This is not the first time Tomi Lahren's holiday fashion choices have garnered major attention. In 2017, the conservative commentator landed herself in hot water over her Halloween costume — an American flag. "Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you're a conservative, I'm American AF. If you're a lib, I'm 'offensive.' Let's go," she penned in a caption on Instagram, along with a photo of herself with her arms raised in victory and pieces of fabric meant to mimic the flag cascading down.

LIke clockwork, many came rushing to the comment section to sound off. "U r so creative is impressive. Very impressed," one fan gushed. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Talk about ol'glory! Makes every part of me stand up and salute!" But make no mistake, not everyone was impressed with Lahren's patriotic costume. Commentator Keith Olbermann took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call her out. "She's in violation of the U.S. Flag Code: 'The flag should never be used as wearing apparel...'" he tweeted, immediately solidifying himself as one of the celebs who can't stand Lahren.

Eventually, even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the action, responding to Olbermann's criticism with a tweet of his own that read, "Life is hard; it's even harder when you're stupid," along with the photo featured on Olbermann's 2017 book cover that pictured him draped in the American flag himself. As for Lahren, she vehemently denied that she was in violation of any codes, as the material she used was not made from an actual American flag.