CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Skin-Baring Busty Black Dress Has Heads Turning
Kaitlan Collins traded her buttoned-up attire for a sleek black gown, and fans can't get enough of her stunning evening look. The CNN White House correspondent shared a carousel of pics in a March 16 Instagram post showing off her strapless floor-length dress. She accessorized with some gold jewelry and had her hair pulled back into a smooth low ponytail. "Looking absolutely stunning!" a fan raved. Another wrote, "Such a down-to-earth smart beautiful woman."
Collins' LBD was quite the departure from her normal uniform while reporting for CNN, which often includes a blazer and a turtleneck. However, she stunned fans again in February during her appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" when she wore a long black dress in a glittery material. After Collins shared a pic of her talking to the host, a fan exclaimed, "Love the outfit!!" A year earlier, Collins had showed off her killer legs in the most low-key way on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by rocking another black dress.
Although reporting the news is her first and foremost priority, Collins still takes care to look good for the camera, and as it turns out, the CNN news anchor is quite the fashionista.
Kaitlan Collins wears eye-catching 'fits
When it comes to her job, Kaitlan Collins, whose list of enemies keeps growing, doesn't have a lot of downtime and is often running around D.C. making several television appearances. Sometimes, that means having to change on the go, and an eagle-eyed fan noticed Collins wearing multiple outfits on-screen all on the same day. "Am I losing my mind or has Kaitlan changed her clothes today from the red pants suit to a green blouse back to the red pants suit? @kaitlancollins Your style game is [fire] today! " the viewer wrote in an August 2022 post on X, formerly Twitter. Collins replied, "You're not seeing things. But a busy news day calls for multiple outfit changes."
It's not just Collins' outfits that fans love. The journalist often wears a gold coin necklace, which was seen on her during a November 2023 appearance on Seth Meyers' show. "Made. our. day. when we spotted @kaitlancollins in her Lucky Bonne Chance coin on @latenightseth," the maker of the necklace, Jane Win Jewelry, posted on Instagram. Collins wore the pendant again in August 2024 and a fan asked on X, "Hello? @CNN. I just need to know what @kaitlancollins necklace is? It almost looks like a dachshund, dog? I love it!" The news anchor revealed, "It's a lion but I would consider a dachshund." It seems many were curious about Collins' signature necklace, as another fan wrote, "Thank you for FINALLY answering this."