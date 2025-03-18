CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Skin-Baring Busty Black Dress Has Heads Turning

Kaitlan Collins traded her buttoned-up attire for a sleek black gown, and fans can't get enough of her stunning evening look. The CNN White House correspondent shared a carousel of pics in a March 16 Instagram post showing off her strapless floor-length dress. She accessorized with some gold jewelry and had her hair pulled back into a smooth low ponytail. "Looking absolutely stunning!" a fan raved. Another wrote, "Such a down-to-earth smart beautiful woman."

Collins' LBD was quite the departure from her normal uniform while reporting for CNN, which often includes a blazer and a turtleneck. However, she stunned fans again in February during her appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" when she wore a long black dress in a glittery material. After Collins shared a pic of her talking to the host, a fan exclaimed, "Love the outfit!!" A year earlier, Collins had showed off her killer legs in the most low-key way on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by rocking another black dress.

Although reporting the news is her first and foremost priority, Collins still takes care to look good for the camera, and as it turns out, the CNN news anchor is quite the fashionista.