CNN's Kaitlan Collins Showed Off Her Killer Legs In The Most Low-Key Way
Reporter Kaitlan Collins recently showed off her killer legs in a super low-key way on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." While Collins — a political reporter who works for CNN and sometimes butts heads with Donald Trump Jr. — obviously prioritizes professionalism, her day job doesn't impact her super trendy fashion sense, which led her to wear a rather daring, leggy number on Colbert's show in August. During the episode, where she discussed her reaction to learning that President Joe Biden had dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Collins subtly flaunted her gorgeous legs in a black belted mini-dress adorned with gold buttons down the center — and viewers definitely noticed.
Underneath an Instagram post featuring a screenshot of Collins on Colbert's couch, fans showered her with praise over the sultry look. "We were in the audience!! Looovveeee your dress and shoes!!" commented one user. A second fan couldn't help but gush over Collins' overall look, writing, "You're so beautiful on Late Show Kaitlan!!" Meanwhile, another viewer credited her as the reason they even tuned into the program. "I tuned in dear, because I just can't get enough of you my fair lady!" they wrote. Talk about a compliment!
Unsurprisingly, several more commenters shared similar sentiments, and one person even inquired into where the reporter purchased her gorgeous dress. Unfortunately, Collins never delivered on the deets. And while it's possible that she may not have seen the comment, we'd forgive her for wanting to gatekeep this look.
Kaitlan Collins has shown leg action before
If you've been keeping up with Kaitlan Collins' career over the years, then you know that she walks a fine fashion line. Her outfit choices are usually a mix of daring yet classy pieces. And she certainly knows how to get people talking. That's why we weren't surprised to learn that Collins has shown off her killer legs since appearing on Stephen Colbert's show. On October 5, Collins made an appearance at the BAFTA NYC TEA Party wearing a green, sleeveless smock dress with a slit that accentuated one of her favorite assets: her legs. The split fell over her left leg, hitting a few inches above her left knee. Of course, Collins made sure to pose in a way that emphasized the dress's daring split.
By the way, Collins' dedication to fashion has paid off beyond general admiration. Her CNN colleague, Poppy Harlow, even named her as one of her style muses to Marie Claire. "My friends are some of my biggest fashion inspirations," she said. "[They] are always putting pieces together in such a confident and comfortable way —also, Kaitlan [Collins]. She always looks great in her awesome turtlenecks, killer pantsuits, and hoops." Harlow even keeps an eye out for things she thinks Collins may like — sometimes too often, as was the case with a pink suit. "She was like, 'do not send me any more clothes to buy!'" she added.
Given the breadth of Collins' wardrobe offerings, it's clear that she doesn't need help in the fashion department (though it was nice for Harlow to offer).