CNN's Kaitlan Collins Showed Off Her Killer Legs In The Most Low-Key Way

Reporter Kaitlan Collins recently showed off her killer legs in a super low-key way on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." While Collins — a political reporter who works for CNN and sometimes butts heads with Donald Trump Jr. — obviously prioritizes professionalism, her day job doesn't impact her super trendy fashion sense, which led her to wear a rather daring, leggy number on Colbert's show in August. During the episode, where she discussed her reaction to learning that President Joe Biden had dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Collins subtly flaunted her gorgeous legs in a black belted mini-dress adorned with gold buttons down the center — and viewers definitely noticed.

Underneath an Instagram post featuring a screenshot of Collins on Colbert's couch, fans showered her with praise over the sultry look. "We were in the audience!! Looovveeee your dress and shoes!!" commented one user. A second fan couldn't help but gush over Collins' overall look, writing, "You're so beautiful on Late Show Kaitlan!!" Meanwhile, another viewer credited her as the reason they even tuned into the program. "I tuned in dear, because I just can't get enough of you my fair lady!" they wrote. Talk about a compliment!

Unsurprisingly, several more commenters shared similar sentiments, and one person even inquired into where the reporter purchased her gorgeous dress. Unfortunately, Collins never delivered on the deets. And while it's possible that she may not have seen the comment, we'd forgive her for wanting to gatekeep this look.