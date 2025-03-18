Jill Biden's Cryptic Social Media Post Is A Seemingly Savage Swipe At Trump

Jill Biden's latest Instagram post might require us to put on some tinfoil hats. The former first lady of the United States offered an optimistic but cryptic post to her Stories that showed her standing outside on a train platform in the sun while wearing slacks, a jacket, a scarf, some shades, and a knowing smile as she captioned the picture, "Always find the sun." We think that the hopeful missive could be Jill turning her nose up in light of Donald Trump's post on Truth Social that announced that Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden would both no longer be given Secret Service protection.

According to Trump's Truth Social post, "Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer." Trump also noted that Hunter's current secret service details were following him around as he vacationed in South Africa — which Trump noted "has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance" due to the fact that "the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned." Jill posted her story the day after Trump's announcement regarding her children, and while her mysterious post may just be her soaking up some Vitamin D, we know that Jill is always ready to twist the knife in any feud with the least words possible.