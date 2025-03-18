Jill Biden's Cryptic Social Media Post Is A Seemingly Savage Swipe At Trump
Jill Biden's latest Instagram post might require us to put on some tinfoil hats. The former first lady of the United States offered an optimistic but cryptic post to her Stories that showed her standing outside on a train platform in the sun while wearing slacks, a jacket, a scarf, some shades, and a knowing smile as she captioned the picture, "Always find the sun." We think that the hopeful missive could be Jill turning her nose up in light of Donald Trump's post on Truth Social that announced that Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden would both no longer be given Secret Service protection.
According to Trump's Truth Social post, "Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer." Trump also noted that Hunter's current secret service details were following him around as he vacationed in South Africa — which Trump noted "has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance" due to the fact that "the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned." Jill posted her story the day after Trump's announcement regarding her children, and while her mysterious post may just be her soaking up some Vitamin D, we know that Jill is always ready to twist the knife in any feud with the least words possible.
Trump has a history of going after Hunter Biden
Donald Trump and the Republican party have long had a fixation with Hunter Biden, so it's not surprising that Trump made his Truth Social post just a day after The New York Post published an article about Hunter's vacation in South Africa. The New York Times also reported that Trump seemed to learn about Hunter's vacation just hours before making the decision to strip their security detail. As for why Jill Biden might be taking digs, The New York Times reported that the Secret Service already agreed to Trump's request, saying, "We are aware of the president's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden. The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."
Jill couldn't hide her feelings when her husband pardoned Hunter at the end of his term, and avoided questions about how she felt about it, which might make this feel like the opening of an old wound. Plus, with The New York Times also reporting that Trump has revoked Joe Biden's security clearance and access to daily intelligence, it might also feel like they are being erased from the White House. Or who knows, maybe she's just done taking the high road with the Trumps. We wouldn't blame her, especially after Melania shot down Jill's request to carry on a first lady tradition.