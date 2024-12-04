Body Language Expert Tells Us Jill Biden Can't Hide Her Feelings On Hunter's Pardon

While speaking with the families of National Guard members at the White House on December 4, First Lady Jill Biden was asked a question she seemed to want to avoid. In video footage of the final moments of the event, Dr. Biden is seen hugging the children in attendance while Christmas music plays. What should have been a joyous ending to a seasonal event quickly soured when a journalist in the room kept asking the same question, "Dr. Biden, do you support the pardon of Hunter?" referring to the controversial decision of President Joe Biden to give his son, Hunter Biden, a full pardon ahead of the two cases pending against him. The response given could turn out to be yet another controversial moment for Jill.

"Of course I support the pardon of my son." First lady Jill Biden reacted to Pres. Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on tax evasion and federal gun charges and was due for sentencing in December. https://t.co/f3HiPV3QIz pic.twitter.com/wUwoQTyCFX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 2, 2024

At first, Jill seems to ignore the question entirely, continuing to play the role of first lady, spreading cheer and giving warm embraces. But when she finally shouts the answer, "Of course I support the pardon of my son," it becomes clear that there's something going on beneath the surface. Possibly something only a professionally trained eye can catch. So, we at Nicki Swift asked our in-house body language expert and behavior analyst, Traci Brown, CSP, for her thoughts on the matter, and Brown had quite the revelations to share.