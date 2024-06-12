Trump Campaign Uses Hunter Conviction To Take Shady Swipe At Biden's Whole Family

The possibility of prison time loomed large over Hunter Biden after he was found guilty on all three felony counts in his gun possession trial as did the inevitability that he was going to be used as a political pawn by his father's foes. Donald Trump had just become a convicted felon himself when Hunter's trial began, so he was obviously going to weigh in on the guilty verdict. However, the Trump campaign's tactic may not be what some people expected to see.

Had Hunter been found not guilty, there's a high likelihood Donald would have used that verdict to moan about how the legal system was rigged against only him. It's even possible this is the outcome he'd hoped for; he could use such a scenario to fundraise and stoke outrage at political rallies. Instead, his campaign found itself constructing a conspiracy with more layers than Donald's favorite slice of chocolate cake. (It's served at Mar-a-Lago, obvs.) On X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. helpfully shared a statement from his dad's campaign, because not every MAGA adherent is on Truth Social. "This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine," it read in part. So Donald is claiming President Joe Biden threw his own son under the bus as a diversion tactic. It's shady, but a far cry from what he previously said about Hunter.