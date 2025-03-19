Body Language Expert: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Red Carpet Spat Spells Disaster For Their Marriage

It looks like there's trouble in paradise for Alec Baldwin and his controversy-plagued wife, Hilaria Baldwin, as their red carpet squabble has many side-eyeing their marriage, including body language expert and behavior analyst Tracy Brown, CSP. In a clip shared by ExtraTV on X, formerly Twitter, the couple was asked if there would be another season of their reality show, "The Baldwins," the existence of which proves that Alec was desperate for a paycheck when he started negotiating with TLC. As Hilaria shook her head and seemed to imply she was done with their television stint, Alec jumped in and said, "It's going to be great. You're a winner." His wife turned to him and snapped, "Oh my god, when I'm talking, you're not talking." She then looked at the camera with an exasperated expression on her face and complained, "This is why, yes, we'll have to, like, just cut him out of the show."

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin on if we'll see a Season 2 of their family reality show! 📺 pic.twitter.com/wABxhBiTQH — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 12, 2025

After Brown watched the interaction, she exclusively told Nicki Swift, "The first few seconds are what's telling. She is showing contempt, trying to cut him out and he is showing aggression with his chin up like that, looking down on her — literally and figuratively." She added, "Studies show with 93% accuracy that contempt in a relationship leads to a breakup. So they're not headed down a good path." Based on how Alec and Hilaria answered the question about their show, Brown thinks there won't be another season. Additionally, Alec wandered away as Hilaria was talking, which the body language expert saw as a red flag. "They're on their way to Splitsville," she predicted.