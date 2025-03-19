Body Language Expert: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Red Carpet Spat Spells Disaster For Their Marriage
It looks like there's trouble in paradise for Alec Baldwin and his controversy-plagued wife, Hilaria Baldwin, as their red carpet squabble has many side-eyeing their marriage, including body language expert and behavior analyst Tracy Brown, CSP. In a clip shared by ExtraTV on X, formerly Twitter, the couple was asked if there would be another season of their reality show, "The Baldwins," the existence of which proves that Alec was desperate for a paycheck when he started negotiating with TLC. As Hilaria shook her head and seemed to imply she was done with their television stint, Alec jumped in and said, "It's going to be great. You're a winner." His wife turned to him and snapped, "Oh my god, when I'm talking, you're not talking." She then looked at the camera with an exasperated expression on her face and complained, "This is why, yes, we'll have to, like, just cut him out of the show."
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin on if we'll see a Season 2 of their family reality show! 📺 pic.twitter.com/wABxhBiTQH
— ExtraTV (@extratv) March 12, 2025
After Brown watched the interaction, she exclusively told Nicki Swift, "The first few seconds are what's telling. She is showing contempt, trying to cut him out and he is showing aggression with his chin up like that, looking down on her — literally and figuratively." She added, "Studies show with 93% accuracy that contempt in a relationship leads to a breakup. So they're not headed down a good path." Based on how Alec and Hilaria answered the question about their show, Brown thinks there won't be another season. Additionally, Alec wandered away as Hilaria was talking, which the body language expert saw as a red flag. "They're on their way to Splitsville," she predicted.
Hilaria Baldwin is getting dragged on the internet for quieting Alec
Could Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's marriage get any stranger? Their public spat has many talking, and one X user tweeted after the incident, "I'm no Alec Baldwin fan, but this clip is shocking. On the red carpet, he's building Hilaria up, saying 'It's gonna be great, you're a winner,' and she snaps back aggressively ... This is classic narcissistic control — public humiliation, dominance, & ensuring the spotlight is ONLY on her. He looks completely defeated." Actor Sarah Sansoni wrote, "Hilaria Baldwin emasculates her husband in public. A HUGE rule of mine, always be each other biggest fan in public. I know it's Alec, making a point here."
It seems the couple has a habit of shushing each other. Hilaria told fans in a 2021 Instagram Story (via Newsweek), "Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa ... He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" The yoga instructor added, "He realized he sounded like an a** and he cowered ... I'll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again." We guess she turned the tables on the "It's Complicated" star, but unfortunately, Hilaria didn't come out looking like a winner, and this incident is just one of the reasons so many people can't stand Alec's wife.