Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's New TLC Show Proves The Embattled Actor Is Desperate For A Paycheck

Alec Baldwin's new reality show suggests he may be desperate to secure a paycheck amid his legal problems. On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was holding the prop gun that fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of the movie, "Rust." He's currently set to face trial after being recharged with manslaughter over a year after the first charges were temporarily dropped. While Baldwin has claimed that he didn't know the gun had live bullets inside, the incident has negatively affected his acting and producing career. Although "Rust" may finally be released in 2024, following a string of postponements, Baldwin has admitted to losing at least five film roles since the incident.

"I got fired from another job yesterday," Baldwin said during an interview with CNN in August 2022. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this." Baldwin also credited his wife, Hilaria Baldwin with inspiring him to keep going in his career. "If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now ... If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned." Now, Alec and Hilaria are embarking on a new venture together.