Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's New TLC Show Proves The Embattled Actor Is Desperate For A Paycheck
Alec Baldwin's new reality show suggests he may be desperate to secure a paycheck amid his legal problems. On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was holding the prop gun that fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of the movie, "Rust." He's currently set to face trial after being recharged with manslaughter over a year after the first charges were temporarily dropped. While Baldwin has claimed that he didn't know the gun had live bullets inside, the incident has negatively affected his acting and producing career. Although "Rust" may finally be released in 2024, following a string of postponements, Baldwin has admitted to losing at least five film roles since the incident.
"I got fired from another job yesterday," Baldwin said during an interview with CNN in August 2022. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this." Baldwin also credited his wife, Hilaria Baldwin with inspiring him to keep going in his career. "If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now ... If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned." Now, Alec and Hilaria are embarking on a new venture together.
The Baldwins are becoming reality stars
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's new show centers on their home life with their seven children, who range in age from 19 months to 10 years. The spouses announced the new series, set to air on TLC, with an Instagram post. The clip intersperses footage of their lively, chaotic household as Alec and Hilaria cycle through multiple takes of trying to perfect their introduction to the world. "We've got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025," the husband and wife pair captioned the post. At this time, it doesn't appear that Ireland Baldwin, Alec's oldest child from his marriage to Kim Basinger, will participate.
The trailer comes roughly seven months after Alec and Hilaria addressed rumors about a potential reality show to Extra TV. "When they reported that, a lot of people made fun of us," said Alec. "And I thought, 'You know the whole thing ... it's about us being together. For her to leave, for me to leave it's tough." Hilaria, however, played coy about the situation. "I don't know if everybody would be ready for that," she said. "Could you imagine the chaos we live in, and you turn on your TV, and you'll be like 'That's a lot.'" Alec also joked about their kids' energy level, revealing that they wouldn't give their kids sugar before filming. However, he kept an air of mystery, adding, "Whether we did something like that or not, it would be fun."