The Tragic Truth About John Mulaney

John Mulaney has never shied away from his struggles with substance use. "I don't drink. I used to drink, and then I drank too much, and I had to stop," he declared during his 2012 special "New in Town." He added, "I quit drinking 'cause I used to drink too much, and then I would black out, and I would ruin parties."

In 2014, Mulaney revealed that he had been sober since 2005. During the annual Comedy Actor Emmy Roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, which also included fellow comedians Steven Yeun, Jason Segel, Tyler James Williams, and Mo Amer, Mulaney revealed that his initial version of the pitch for his 2014 sitcom "Mulaney" was actually titled "Mulaney Don't Drink." According to Mulaney, the premise of the show was all about his journey getting sober. "It was based on the time in my life when I got sober at 23 and had two roommates and was just trying to figure out: What does a good person do?" he explained.

During a candid 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney confessed that he first started drinking at only 13 years old. "I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again." Eventually, he made the jump to drugs. "I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it." However, by 2005, Mulaney had finally had enough after a particularly harrowing weekend of drinking and using drugs. "I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him,'" he recalled.