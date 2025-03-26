Melania Trump Swimsuit Pics Resurface & Remind Us Of Her Killer Body
Melania Trump has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. From model to first lady and beyond, Melania has walked a rather unique path for a president's wife. With Donald Trump returning to the White House for a second term, Melania is once again holding the title of First Lady of The United States. The first go around, apparently, didn't go as planned. "I feel I was always me the first time as well. I just feel that people didn't accept me," she shared with ABC News in January 2025. "Maybe they didn't understand me the way." She also revealed that, while some people may only see her as the president's wife, she is "standing on my own two feet. Independent. I have my own thoughts."
In addition to her own mind and thoughts, as mentioned above, Melania has also had her own life and journey — and much of the lore around her centers on her modeling past. Years before Donald Trump's political career exploded, Melania earned a living as a model. And while she graced the covers of several magazines, Melania also posed nude twice (and yes, she's proud of the photos). Additionally, Melania also posed for several swimsuit photos — including for Sports Illustrated and most notably British GQ, which featured her wearing several revealing pieces — including the red, leather swimsuit she donned as she posed with a gun in front of a private jet. No, that's not an exaggeration.
And while the photos stir up backlash every time they resurface, one thing that most agree on is that the former and present first lady had a killer body at the time.
Melania Trump was in great shape during her British GQ shoot
Politics aside, Melania Trump is, objectively, very beautiful. And though the ostentatious nature of her British GQ photoshoot, which had her parading around in little to nothing, wasn't exactly praised (or always understood) at the time, it's certainly served as a reminder of what great shape she was in. As you can see in the photos, posted by the Daily Mail, the then-future first lady of the United States, had a svelte waist, toned abs, and long, lean legs. Of course, the revealing nature of her ensembles is a long cry from the types of clothing she'd wear today, but it ultimately fit within the magazine's aesthetics.
By the way, Melania was only 26 years old, and not yet a mother to her only son, Barron Trump, at the time of her unearthed magazine cover. But while so many people have to be super restrictive with their diets to achieve Melania's results, while she eats healthy, it seems she doesn't put much work into staying in tip-top shape. "It's not a diet, I just like to eat healthy because I feel better and have more energy," she shared with Refinery 29 in 2013 (via Business Insider). As for the way that she approaches snacking? "If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate, because I think your body needs that, too," admitted the first lady.