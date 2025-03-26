Melania Trump Swimsuit Pics Resurface & Remind Us Of Her Killer Body

Melania Trump has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. From model to first lady and beyond, Melania has walked a rather unique path for a president's wife. With Donald Trump returning to the White House for a second term, Melania is once again holding the title of First Lady of The United States. The first go around, apparently, didn't go as planned. "I feel I was always me the first time as well. I just feel that people didn't accept me," she shared with ABC News in January 2025. "Maybe they didn't understand me the way." She also revealed that, while some people may only see her as the president's wife, she is "standing on my own two feet. Independent. I have my own thoughts."

In addition to her own mind and thoughts, as mentioned above, Melania has also had her own life and journey — and much of the lore around her centers on her modeling past. Years before Donald Trump's political career exploded, Melania earned a living as a model. And while she graced the covers of several magazines, Melania also posed nude twice (and yes, she's proud of the photos). Additionally, Melania also posed for several swimsuit photos — including for Sports Illustrated and most notably British GQ, which featured her wearing several revealing pieces — including the red, leather swimsuit she donned as she posed with a gun in front of a private jet. No, that's not an exaggeration.

And while the photos stir up backlash every time they resurface, one thing that most agree on is that the former and present first lady had a killer body at the time.