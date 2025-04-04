We Barely Recognized Goldie Hawn Without Makeup

Life can't always be a photoshoot — well, unless you're the legendary Goldie Hawn, of course. However, even icons know that not every outing has to mimic a Hollywood production. Example? The time when Hawn joined the long list of celebs who've been caught out with no makeup. As you can see above, Hawn, who dressed all the way down in an all-black look consisting of black leggings, a black top, and sneakers, decided to step out without any makeup, giving her natural features a chance to breathe. She also wore her signature blonde curls down in straight layers and topped off her look with a baseball cap and, for good measure, a hospital mask around her chin.

Given the actor's casual, athleisure attire, she was likely headed to the gym. Or maybe she was on her way to a nice, brisk walk. After all, the septuagenarian believes in investing heavily in her health. "I try to stay positive and be very very active," she shared with People about her wellness tips. "I walk every day and I run and do all kinds of that." She continued, "If I don't have an hour, I'll do 15 minute intervals. Actually, it's a very good thing to do. If you're taxing yourself too much in an hour, you're taxing a lot of things." Additionally, Hawn tries to eat well and not overdo things, per the star. "I do a lot of juicing, I don't put a lot of food in my stomach and I don't mix my foods too much," she admitted. "So if I want to have like protein I'll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won't mix it with a bunch of stuff."

Unfortunately, Hawn has still dealt with health issues over the years, but at least she has a game plan for staying on top of things!