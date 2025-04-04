We Barely Recognized Goldie Hawn Without Makeup
Actor Goldie Hawn has been a beauty icon since the 1960s when she made her acting debut in "Good Morning World." Since then, Hawn has been continuously praised for her natural beauty, especially her gorgeous, expressive eyes, along with her ability to transform via her signature makeup. If you didn't know, that includes a super-thick cat eye, colorful eyeshadow, and foundation so dewy you can't help but envy her gorgeous, hydrated beat! And while Hawn's beauty influences have evolved with time, she always keeps her classic Hollywood aesthetic — which so many of her fans try to emulate — in her back pocket. Basically, she's always been that girl.
As she's gotten older, however, her approach to makeup has changed. While she's still holding onto her signature cat eye, her overall application isn't nearly as saturated as it once was. Unsurprisingly, she looks great in whatever makeup she chooses to wear, but she's determined to embrace simpler makeup at this stage in her life. "When you get older you can't wear as much [makeup], it makes you look older, you have to know exactly how much to wear — if you don't have your glasses on you don't know how much to wear!" shared Hawn with Fashion Magazine during an interview with her daughter, Kate Hudson. In that same vein, Hawn has also gone makeup-free and looks totally different without it!
Dressing down suits Goldie Hawn
Life can't always be a photoshoot — well, unless you're the legendary Goldie Hawn, of course. However, even icons know that not every outing has to mimic a Hollywood production. Example? The time when Hawn joined the long list of celebs who've been caught out with no makeup. As you can see above, Hawn, who dressed all the way down in an all-black look consisting of black leggings, a black top, and sneakers, decided to step out without any makeup, giving her natural features a chance to breathe. She also wore her signature blonde curls down in straight layers and topped off her look with a baseball cap and, for good measure, a hospital mask around her chin.
Given the actor's casual, athleisure attire, she was likely headed to the gym. Or maybe she was on her way to a nice, brisk walk. After all, the septuagenarian believes in investing heavily in her health. "I try to stay positive and be very very active," she shared with People about her wellness tips. "I walk every day and I run and do all kinds of that." She continued, "If I don't have an hour, I'll do 15 minute intervals. Actually, it's a very good thing to do. If you're taxing yourself too much in an hour, you're taxing a lot of things." Additionally, Hawn tries to eat well and not overdo things, per the star. "I do a lot of juicing, I don't put a lot of food in my stomach and I don't mix my foods too much," she admitted. "So if I want to have like protein I'll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won't mix it with a bunch of stuff."
Unfortunately, Hawn has still dealt with health issues over the years, but at least she has a game plan for staying on top of things!