The One Glaring Thing All Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Exes Have In Common

At first glance, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump and ex-fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle seem to have very little in common. One is a blonde, the other a brunette. One is heavily involved in politics, while the other prefers to stay out of the limelight. But aside from their connection to Don Jr., these two share one surprising trait — they both have a talent for rocking risqué, scandalous outfits. Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to marry Don Jr., is known to confuse fashion events for a nightclub with her gaudy fashion sense. Vanessa — although she tends to be more sophisticated — has worn some inappropriate outfits herself as well. Does this mean that Don Jr. has a certain "type" in women?

Not necessarily — at least, according to matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti. "I think it's more about him being with bold, trendy, and glamorous women, and just who the women in his circle are," Trombetti said in an exclusive Nicki Swift interview. "When it comes to clothing, even in the early 2000s, it used to be unacceptable to flash so much cleavage or be seen in clothes that weren't so conservative. Today, anything goes."

Take Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, for example. "Don Jr. has been exposed to celebrity and fashion circles where women don't dress in sweaters and turtlenecks," noted Trombetti. "[He] doesn't seem to mind an edgier look and there is nothing wrong with that." At this point, it's less about Junior and more about these women asserting their right to dress as they wish and still being taken seriously. After all, regardless of how controversial their fashion choices are, "All of these women are serious," stressed Trombetti. But what about Trump Jr.'s current girlfriend, Bettina Anderson?