Don Jr.'s Ex Vanessa Trump Has Worn Some Inappropriate Outfits

As the iconic Countess Luann De Lesseps famously crooned, "Money can't buy you class. Elegance is learned." Perhaps no one knows that better than Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. As reported by Page Six, Vanessa and her family fell into "life-changing" millions in the most unusual way. (Hint, hint: It's not about the pasta. It's about the sauce — Rao's marinara sauce, to be exact.)

While one might assume that Vanessa's deep pockets afford her an excellent sense of style, sadly, nothing could be further from the truth. While Vanessa's look has changed drastically since her divorce from Don Jr., she continuously misses the mark as it relates to her fashion lewks. Over the years, the mother of five has really taken some serious heat for her fashion faux pas and outfits that just didn't work.