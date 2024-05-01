Vanessa Trump Outfits That Just Didn't Work

The Trump family has worn some tragic outfits over the years. That said, Ivanka Trump rarely puts a stylish foot wrong, and Melania Trump's ludicrously expensive outfits usually guarantee she looks classically stylish. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for some of the inappropriate outfits Lara Trump has been caught wearing — and, let's face it, the less said about Kimberly Guilfoyle's clothing choices, the better. However, her predecessor, Vanessa Trump, was a pro at balancing style and practicality. Still, even she was known to commit a fashion crime occasionally.

Vanessa was well-versed in the style world before entering the Trump sphere. She was a Manhattan socialite who was signed to the prestigious Wilhelmina Agency and frequented all the hottest clubs. Vanessa's rumored to have hooked up with Hollywood's infamous unofficial model scout, Leonardo DiCaprio. Oh, and she launched her own handbag line, La Poshett.

However, it all changed after Vanessa met Donald Trump Jr. at a fashion show in 2003. In November 2004, he showed his romantic yet thrifty side by proposing with a ring he scored for free in return for promoting a jewelry store inside a New Jersey mall. Five kids followed, as did rumors of infidelity. In March 2018, the couple decided their marriage didn't work anymore, and Vanessa filed for divorce. During their years together, a bunch of Vanessa's ensembles didn't work either. But sadly, she couldn't erase them as easily as she did her ex-husband. We're taking a look at five of her unfortunate outfits.