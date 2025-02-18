4 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle Confused Fashion Events For A Nightclub

Orphans and animals and busty dresses, oh my! In March 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle attended a charity event put on by Wine Women & Shoes in honor of — you guessed it — orphans and animals. "A great four days raising money for orphans and animals ... two integral parts of my life," Guilfoyle's gal pal Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon penned in part of an Instagram post along with several photos including one of herself, Guilfoyle, and two other unnamed women. (In case you missed it, Gina is the mother of Barron Trump's purported BFF Bo Loudon and spoiler alert: Gina dresses just as scandalously as Guilfoyle.) As evidenced in the photo, Guilfoyle chose an ethereal lavender and white dress. While the dress was more flowy than form-fitting, there was one area that it zeroed in on — Guilfoyle's chest. The plunging neckline plunged so far that it almost reached her naval. Woof!

In January, on the heels of her high-profile breakup from Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle posted a very busty throwback of the pic with the mom of Barron's best friend to her Instagram Story. She was careful, however, to give her ex's family a shoutout. "Thank you to ... the Trump family for always generously giving of their homes, their time, and their love!" Perhaps the throwback was also her way of reminding Don Jr. what he was missing.