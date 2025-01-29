Kimberly Guilfoyle Posts Very Busty Throwback Pic With Mom Of Barron's 'Best Friend'

Since breaking up with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has rocked several revealing dresses while still remaining within the Trump family circle. On January 28, Guilfoyle posted a birthday shoutout to Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon on her Instagram Stories. The post included a photo of Gina and the Rumble media personality, who sported a lavender and white floral-print dress that featured a frilled skirt and plunging sweetheart neckline that put her assets on display. The photo was a throwback from March 2023, when the birthday girl uploaded an Instagram carousel after hosting multiple fundraisers. "Thank you to ... the Trump family for always generously giving of their homes, their time, and their love!" she wrote in the caption. The birthday shoutout appeared to be a ploy by Guilfoyle to remain relevant within the Trump family circle.

Gina has a strong connection to the Trumps — her son is Bo Loudon, who is the self-proclaimed best friend of Barron Trump. Bo is the opposite of Barron, as he prefers to keep a high public profile and is a budding right-wing influencer with a sizeable Instagram following. It likely is not a coincidence that Guilfoyle wanted to post a pic with the mom of Barron's friend, as the former Fox News anchor has been mingling with the Trumps at every opportunity.

Just over a week before the birthday post, Guilfoyle attended Donald Trump's inauguration. A source claimed that she used the occasion to keep tabs on her ex. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," the insider told People on January 23. Not only was she clocking Junior, but Guilfoyle flaunted her curves in a busty dress.