The Mother Of Barron Trump's 'Best Friend' Dresses Just As Scandalous As Kimberly Guilfoyle
Move over, Kimberly Guilfoyle. There's a new scantily clad sheriff in town, and, no, we're not talking about Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably all too familiar with Barron Trump's self-proclaimed "best friend" Bo Loudon. "Best Friend, Best President," Bo gushed on Instagram on April 1, 2024, along with a photo of himself standing proudly alongside Barron and then-second-time presidential hopeful Donald J. Trump. It's been widely reported that Bo played an integral role in his best friend's father's 2024 presidential campaign, ultimately helping Donald secure many of the young male votes — so much so that Bo has even referred to himself as "Trump's young gun" on his website.
Alas, it's Bo's mother, Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon, who's really making waves ... and not exactly for the right reasons. As it turns out, Gina isn't just your average wife of a former senator and mother of five, with a hefty Mar-a-Lago club membership to boot. The conservative media personality, author, and former co-chair of Women for Trump 2020 is often turning heads for her daring fashion choices that sometimes leave very little to the imagination. Think June Cleaver meets Jessica Rabbit ... if Jessica was blond ... and tan.
Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon might even be giving Kimberly Guilfoyle a run for her money in the racy 'fit department
Dr. Gina Gentry let it all hang out during a meeting with UFC Champion Colby Covington in December 2024. As evidenced by a photo she posted on Instagram of herself cozied up beside the mixed martial artist, the conservative television host was wearing a dangerously thin, ice-blue slip dress with a deeply low neckline. Alas, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Loudon channeling her inner Kimberly Guilfoyle.
On January 28, Guilfoyle reminded everyone of just how scantily clad Loudon is willing to dress when she posted a very busty throwback pic with the mom of Barron Trump's best friend. The photo was taken at a charity event aimed at raising money for orphans and animals, and Loudon originally posted it in March 2024. While Guilfoyle was indeed rocking an ultra-low cut purple and white flowery frock, Loudon appeared to outdo Guilfoyle in the racy 'fit department with a vibrant green dress that sported a plunging neckline and large cutouts that bared her midriff. While many in the comment sections were very complimentary of Loudon's dress, others were not. "Have you noticed that all of the Maga women look like washed-up porn stars," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "That green dress is intense Gina." Intense, indeed.