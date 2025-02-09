The Mother Of Barron Trump's 'Best Friend' Dresses Just As Scandalous As Kimberly Guilfoyle

Move over, Kimberly Guilfoyle. There's a new scantily clad sheriff in town, and, no, we're not talking about Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably all too familiar with Barron Trump's self-proclaimed "best friend" Bo Loudon. "Best Friend, Best President," Bo gushed on Instagram on April 1, 2024, along with a photo of himself standing proudly alongside Barron and then-second-time presidential hopeful Donald J. Trump. It's been widely reported that Bo played an integral role in his best friend's father's 2024 presidential campaign, ultimately helping Donald secure many of the young male votes — so much so that Bo has even referred to himself as "Trump's young gun" on his website.

Alas, it's Bo's mother, Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon, who's really making waves ... and not exactly for the right reasons. As it turns out, Gina isn't just your average wife of a former senator and mother of five, with a hefty Mar-a-Lago club membership to boot. The conservative media personality, author, and former co-chair of Women for Trump 2020 is often turning heads for her daring fashion choices that sometimes leave very little to the imagination. Think June Cleaver meets Jessica Rabbit ... if Jessica was blond ... and tan.