The Tragic Truth About Parker Posey's Life

Throughout her time as an actor, Parker Posey has worked on a ton of big and small projects alongside very famous faces. However, she's the first to admit that her career hasn't always been the stuff of dreams. In fact, between struggling to find work and worrying that she might need to step away from the biz for good, some of what Posey has been through is downright tragic.

Of course, one must start at the very beginning — and in Posey's case, that was prior to her acting career. Though she'd always wanted to be a performer, she'd originally thought she might become a dancer. Unfortunately, that didn't pan out. Luckily, her parents were super supportive of her following her dreams. Speaking to The New Yorker in 2022, she recounted her dad's response to her saying she wanted to study ballet at the North Carolina School of the Arts, and specifically to join their summer program. "My dad said, 'Oh, well I'll get my friend to fly you on his airplane' ... So he flew me up to NCSA, which took like three hours, and I just loved it, to be around young, creative people," she gushed.

Sadly, though Posey auditioned to stay at the school the program wrapped, she didn't make it. However, that's not to say she has any regrets. On the contrary, she told The New Yorker, "Anyone who's in their teens and they want to be an actor and they're serious about it — I'm like, 'Go to a performance-art program now, early on,' because there's a lot of energy during that time." What's more, even though her audition wasn't successful, she did walk away with some great advice. The dean of the school urged her to go into acting instead — "I was a big ham," Posey recalled — and that, she did.