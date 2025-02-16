Scandals Blake Lively Wishes You Would Forget

Blake Lively's apparent mean girl energy first publicly surfaced during her stint on The CW's hit teen drama "Gossip Girl" as It girl Serena van der Woodsen, and the truth about Blake Livery and co-star Leighton Meester is far different from their on-screen chemistry.

In 2008, New York Magazine alleged that the pair avoided each other "like the plague," with their fellow castmates forced to take sides as a result. And the tensions were visible in a recently resurfaced clip which saw Lively take a swipe at Meester at a "Gossip Girl" panel. Appearing to insinuate that the latter was born in jail, the former remarked (via Daily Mail), "Well, some of us started in a cage," while waving her hand in the direction of her reported nemesis. When the quip fell flat, Lively responded, "Come on, it was a joke! Lord have mercy."

Although neither party has admitted to a feud, Lively's publicist didn't exactly quell the rumors at the time, telling Wetpaint (via Harper's Bazaar), "Blake and Leighton have never been best friends, and never professed to be. Blake goes to work, does her job, and goes home." And the evidence has since stacked up further for the fact that while Meester follows two former "Gossip Girl" co-stars on Instagram, neither one is Lively.