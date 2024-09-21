Media Moments Ryan Reynolds Can't Erase

Ryan Reynolds has cemented himself as one of the most recognizable Hollywood heavyweights since the 2010s. He's starred in blockbuster films, reinvigorated an overseas football club, turned his eye to savvy business ventures, and even started a family. With his professional and personal life in the spotlight, there have been many moments that have played out for the world to see — for better or worse. "The spotlight can be a very stressful place to be," the actor once told USA Today (via The Hollywood Reporter). "People can unravel. To vanish, to have everyday regular life experiences, it informs your work, it informs everything. It allows you to sustain this a lot longer ... If you're not cultivating other aspects of your personality, you can be screwed very quickly."

From his hijinks on and off screen to sharing his family life with the world at large, Ryan Reynolds continues to keep audiences on their toes across the board. But there's more than one side to the famously funny actor — he's got a humanitarian side that impacts a lot of what he does, too. "For me, filtering my perspective and my energy through a prism of empathy and service has made my life better," he said in his acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award he received at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards (via CelebrityKind). "It's made it fuller. It's made it purposeful."