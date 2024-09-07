The Shady Side Of Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds We Can't Ignore

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' romance started out as a fairy tale meet-cute, as they first connected while filming 2011's "Green Lantern." Both actors were in relationships with other people at the time, with Lively dating her "Gossip Girl" co-star Penn Badgley and Reynolds married to Scarlett Johansson. Lively was even linked to A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio in the summer of 2011 when the film was released before she and Reynolds got together by the fall of that year. "It was funny because for about a year after 'Green Lantern' had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single," Reynolds shared on SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio in 2016. "We went on a double date with [other people] and that was the most awkward date from their perspective probably because we were just like fireworks coming across."

A year later, they were married in a private ceremony (more on that later), but it did nothing to stop the rumors from swirling. Outlets began reporting from unidentified sources that their affair actually began on the set of "Green Lantern," and even that Johansson thought that Lively purposely set out to seduce Reynolds. For their part, no parties involved have ever publicly spoken about the rumors.