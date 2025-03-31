How Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Overcame A Red Flag For Most Couples
Candace Cameron Bure and former NHL pro Valeri Bure managed to overcome a major red flag that would have ended most couples. Wed about a year after Candace completed her eight-year run on "Full House," the young couple tied the knot on June 22, 1996, making her 20 and him 22 at the time. But it wasn't their tender ages that posed the biggest threat to their union (though that could have also been a hurdle) — it was their differing religious beliefs. While Candace, who is a devout Christian, cultivated a relationship with God shortly after they wed, it took Bure much longer to come around.
During her November 2024 appearance on the "Walk Like Jesus," podcast, Candace revealed that Valeri rebuffed her initial attempts to share her faith. "I was so enthusiastic to tell Val about God," shared Candace. "He was like, 'Don't talk to me about it ...'" She continued, "How am I going to tell him who God is if he doesn't want me to talk about God?" From there, she searched for advice in the bible, landing on a verse from the book of Peter, which explained how wives could lead their unbelieving spouses to Christ: "Wives, likewise, be submissive to your own husband, so that even if they do not obey the word, they, without a word, may be won by the conduct of their wife." She also prayed for God to "mold" her into the type of woman who could lead Val into Christianity by way of her example.
Apparently, Candace's methods worked, as Val converted to Christianity two years into their marriage, per Christian Women Online. However, their religious differences could have doomed Candace's marriage, according to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Relationship Expert, who broke down how religion impacts relationships.
Religious differences could end a marriage, says relationship expert
Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure are one famous couple who's been together for decades, so they're obviously doing something right. But things could have ended badly for them. According to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Relationship Expert, religious incompatibility is usually a major strain on relationships.
"A couple having differing religious views can have a significant negative impact on their compatibility over time," explained Moore. "Many people see their religious views as such a fundamental part of their identity that it can cause tremendous conflict within a relationship when your partner has different views." Religious differences can also affect a couple's ability to family plan. "In some cases, one partner may project feelings of moral superiority onto their partner who does not follow the same practices they do due to differing religious views and thus can cause a power imbalance in the relationship," added Moore.
And while it is possible for a couple to successfully navigate their religious differences, it's not an easy road for most to travel. "Unfortunately, for many couples, differing religious can be something that eventually breaks them apart, especially if they tend to fight over religion instead of respecting each other's point of view," explained Moore. "It's critically important that a couple focuses on mutual respect in order to effectively work through their religious differences. Partners must make sure not to project that their religious views or choices are better than their partner's or make the other person feel wrong for their views." Moore also explained that successful couples have to be willing to compromise and adjust to their spouse's "views or customs."
