Don Jr.'s Messy Love Life Is Already Invading Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump's Romance

The chatter about Tiger Woods' splashy reveal that he's dating Vanessa Trump has included plenty of comments about Donald Trump Jr. On March 23, Woods made his relationship with Vanessa Instagram official with a post that included a snap of the golfer standing beside his new girlfriend and a photo of the couple snuggling together. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods wrote in the caption. Prior to this relationship, Vanessa had divorced Don Jr. in 2018 after 12 years of marriage, but the pair stayed on amicable terms as they co-parented their children. Ivanka Trump noticed Woods' hard-launch relationship post and showed up in the comments to support her former sister-in-law. "So happy for you both!" Ivanka replied. Not only did his sister weigh in, but so did Donnie's girlfriend.

Bettina Anderson, whose relationship with Don Jr. had only been made Instagram official the previous month, wrote in response to her boyfriend's ex-wife's new boyfriend's relationship announcement, "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both." Followers noticed the reply, and a mini-debate ensued. One Instagram user questioned if Anderson was actually happy for Vanessa, while others pointed out that Don has a healthy relationship with the mother of his children. To further complicate matters, Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, left a like on the Vanessa-Woods post.

Before they took their relationship public, a source told People that Don Jr. was "cool" with the news that his ex-wife was dating Woods. This all unfolded while the first son was juggling his own messy love life.