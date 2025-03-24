Tiger Woods' Splashy Vanessa Trump Dating Reveal Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

After about a week of speculation, Tiger Woods has made his relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, Instagram official — but instead of being met with applause, the whole thing has just everyone talking for all the wrong reasons. On March 23, the legendary golfer confirmed their romance by sharing a cozy snap of himself and Vanessa on his Instagram feed. He gushed, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." And the crowd is... confused?

"I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply," golf coach Daniel Boasvert wrote under the now-viral post. And nearly everyone seems to agree. Was the caption AI-generated? Did Woods actually write this himself? Did Vanessa? And who knew he was a romantic? "No one knows what it means, but its provocative. It gets the people going," said influencer Andrew Howrigan. Another asked, "What are you even trying to say w this caption Eldrick," referring to the golf star by his real first name. Some, however, couldn't help but notice other details about the post, including how Vanessa's ring finger was conveniently out of sight, leading many to wonder if she's hiding an engagement ring. Could Woods have popped the question already? We have so. many. questions!