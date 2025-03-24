Tiger Woods' Splashy Vanessa Trump Dating Reveal Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
After about a week of speculation, Tiger Woods has made his relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, Instagram official — but instead of being met with applause, the whole thing has just everyone talking for all the wrong reasons. On March 23, the legendary golfer confirmed their romance by sharing a cozy snap of himself and Vanessa on his Instagram feed. He gushed, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." And the crowd is... confused?
"I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply," golf coach Daniel Boasvert wrote under the now-viral post. And nearly everyone seems to agree. Was the caption AI-generated? Did Woods actually write this himself? Did Vanessa? And who knew he was a romantic? "No one knows what it means, but its provocative. It gets the people going," said influencer Andrew Howrigan. Another asked, "What are you even trying to say w this caption Eldrick," referring to the golf star by his real first name. Some, however, couldn't help but notice other details about the post, including how Vanessa's ring finger was conveniently out of sight, leading many to wonder if she's hiding an engagement ring. Could Woods have popped the question already? We have so. many. questions!
Inside Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods's relationship
To recap, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump first sparked dating rumors in early March after sources confirmed their romantic connection to the Daily Mail. "Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island," sources said, noting that the new couple hasn't moved in together yet. "She comes over maybe a few nights a week." An insider from Page Six also claimed that Woods was hesitant to be in a relationship with Vanessa as he didn't want to jeopardize his friendship with President Donald Trump. "[So] he friend-zoned her. They just talked about the kids and kept things pretty platonic and casual," the source dished. "Then, sure enough, feelings started developing on both sides."
However, People confirmed that Vanessa's ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., with whom she shares five children, including golfer Kai Trump, quietly supports the relationship. "They have a lot in common," a source said of Woods and Vanessa. "They've both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They're both parents."
On Wood's Instagram post on March 23, Vanessa's former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, was among the few who left supportive comments for the happy couple. "So happy for you both !" she wrote alongside two smiling faces with heart emojis. Another was Don Jr.'s new girlfriend and socialite Bettina Anderson, who gushed, "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both." Which, if anything, only added to the strangeness of it all.