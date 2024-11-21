Kai Trump's Latest Golf Video Reveals Donald's Rare Softer Side (& Who's Clearly His Fave)

Kai Trump, the oldest granddaughter of Donald Trump, shares a love of golf with her granddad, which has allowed the two to form a special bond. On Election Day, Kai uploaded a carousel of snaps of her and Donald to Instagram. The first slide was a photo of the pair on the golf course together, which was not the first, or last, time Kai posed for pics on the links with the president-elect. Only days after the election, Kai showed off the softer side of Donald when she uploaded a selfie of the pair in the clubhouse of a golf course. The post also featured a picture of Kai on the course with her younger sister and their grandpa. Even though his schedule had likely been hectic following the election, Donald still found time for his granddaughter — who appears to be his favorite.

To show her connection with Donald, Kai included a conversation with her grandfather in a vlog posted to YouTube on November 19 titled "Trying to beat my grandpa's best score." The young golfer filmed herself shooting nine holes at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and then called Donald to compare scores. "So what's your best score on the new course on the front nine?" Kai asked. "I would say my best would be 32," he responded. "Well I just shot four under too, so I just shot a 32 as well," his granddaughter replied.

Donald then asked Kai how his "clubhead speed" stacked up against pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau's — as the two had golfed with the pro in 2021. "I don't know, I think yours is a little faster, honestly," Kai replied. Before they talked golf for her YouTube channel, Kai and Donald had spent a lot of time together on — and off — the golf course.