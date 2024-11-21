Kai Trump's Latest Golf Video Reveals Donald's Rare Softer Side (& Who's Clearly His Fave)
Kai Trump, the oldest granddaughter of Donald Trump, shares a love of golf with her granddad, which has allowed the two to form a special bond. On Election Day, Kai uploaded a carousel of snaps of her and Donald to Instagram. The first slide was a photo of the pair on the golf course together, which was not the first, or last, time Kai posed for pics on the links with the president-elect. Only days after the election, Kai showed off the softer side of Donald when she uploaded a selfie of the pair in the clubhouse of a golf course. The post also featured a picture of Kai on the course with her younger sister and their grandpa. Even though his schedule had likely been hectic following the election, Donald still found time for his granddaughter — who appears to be his favorite.
To show her connection with Donald, Kai included a conversation with her grandfather in a vlog posted to YouTube on November 19 titled "Trying to beat my grandpa's best score." The young golfer filmed herself shooting nine holes at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and then called Donald to compare scores. "So what's your best score on the new course on the front nine?" Kai asked. "I would say my best would be 32," he responded. "Well I just shot four under too, so I just shot a 32 as well," his granddaughter replied.
Donald then asked Kai how his "clubhead speed" stacked up against pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau's — as the two had golfed with the pro in 2021. "I don't know, I think yours is a little faster, honestly," Kai replied. Before they talked golf for her YouTube channel, Kai and Donald had spent a lot of time together on — and off — the golf course.
Kai Trump reveals how Donald Trump is a regular grandpa
At the Republican National Convention in July, Kai Trump gave a speech about Donald Trump and painted a picture of the real estate tycoon as more of a typical grandpa than many would suspect. Kai said that he would sneak his grandkids treats and proudly brag to his friends after she made the honor roll at school. Of course, Kai also mentioned her grandfather's obsession with golf. "He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his," she said. "But then, I have to remind him that I'm in school and I have to call him back later."
Thanks to Kai's lavish lifestyle, she has spent ample time on the links and become a top-tier golfer. In March, the budding social media star won the ladies' club championship at Donald's Palm Beach golf course. Kai has also proved that she excels on non-Trump courses, as she committed to the University of Miami's golf team in August.
The golf course may be where Kai spends a lot of time with Donald, but the two also spend quality time off the green. Donald was in attendance when Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Starship rocket on November 19. The president-elect brought along some family members, including Kai, who posted about the launch on social media. "What an incredible experience!" she tweeted alongside a photo of her posing with both Donald and Musk. Kai also took to Instagram to share more pics from the launch. That carousel included a candid photo of Kai and her grandfather standing next to Musk, and all three looked dialed-in while they watched the Starlink rocket.